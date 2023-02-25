Fermanagh and Down maintain promotion push with dramatic wins

Results

Allianz Football League

Division 3

Antrim 3-9 Fermanagh 2-13

Down 1-10 v Westmeath 0-11

Division 4

Waterford 1-6 Wexford 2-12

Laois 2-10 v Wicklow 2-12

Allianz Hurling League

Division 2A

Kerry 1-18 Offaly 0-22

Division 3B

Warwickshire 1-6 Longford 2-10

Lancashire 3-11 Cavan 0-14

FOR THE SECOND successive weekend, Fermanagh claimed a dramatic victory in Division 3.

After last week’s late scoring spree to defeat Down 2-14 to 3-10 at home, today they won away to Antrim by 2-13 to 3-9.

They trailed 3-9 to 1-11 in the 69th minute but a pointed free by Garvan Jones and a goal flicked home by Sean Quigley brought the teams level, before a Conor McGee point in the 64th minute proved the winner.

Antrim were in front 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time, Odhran Eastwood netting the Saffron goal. Further strikes to the net by Joe Finnegan (46th minute) and Peter Healy (48th minute) put Antrim in a commanding position as they held an eight-point advantage, 3-7 to 0-8.

But Antrim only scored two points in the remainder of the game, Ultan Kelm’s goal in the 53rd minute acting as a springboard for Fermanagh’s revival.

Down remain in the hunt for promotion from Division 3 after they came from seven points behind to beat Westmeath at Newry. Odhran Murdoch’s penalty sparked the fightback as the home side went on to record a two-point win at Pairc Esler.

In Division 4, Wexford ran out double-scores winners over neighbours Waterford at the SETU Arena, Carriganore. A Mark Rossiter goal on 21 minutes put Wexford ahead, 1-3 to 1-2, after an early goal by Darragh Corcoran had given the home side the advantage.

Wexford pushed on with the wind at their backs in the second half and when Brian Molloy found the net on 49 minutes it gave them a 2-9 to 1-3 which would not be threatened.

Wicklow gave their Division 4 promotion a lift as they beat Laois at MW Hire O’Moore Park. A late JP Hurley goal meant Wicklow could not be caught, despite a converted penalty at the death from Mark Barry.

In hurling, Offaly top Division 2A after a 0-22 to 1-18 win over Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium. A David Nally point from a sideline puck in the third minute of injury-time proved the winning score.

In Division 3B, Lancashire beat Cavan by 3-11 to 0-14 in Abbotstown, while Longford were too strong from Warwickshire at Páirc na hÉireann, winning by 2-10 to 0-6.

