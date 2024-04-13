Offaly too strong for Laois while Antrim push Down all the way

AS EXPECTED IN tonight’s two local derbies, in Ulster and Leinster, there was one close and competitive game, while there was one comprehensive victory.

What wasn’t expected was that Down’s home tie against Antrim would be a tight, tense battle, while Offaly would rack up a comprehensive and fully-deserved 2-13 to 1-8 win over Laois on away soil, albeit a venue that the Faithful men know very well.

James Kelly’s 21st minute red card, awarded for an elbow into the stomach of Dylan Hyland, will be seen as a pivotal moment in this game, but even up to then, Offaly were clearly the better side. Jack Bryant and Dylan Hyland were sharp up front, while the full back line of Lee Pearson, Declan Hogan and David Dempsey was imperious, locking down a Laois inside forward trio that had run riot in their successful run to league success.

After Kelly was dismissed, Shaun Fitzpatrick’s goal helped Laois get back on level terms at half-time, 1-5 to 0-8. Given that Offaly had missed two goal chances in the first half, there was a sense that the visitors had left the door open for the their hosts, a feeling that was heightened when Evan O’Carroll opened the scoring in the second half from a free to give Laois their first lead of the game.

Instead, Offaly were utterly dominant for the remainder of the game, scoring 2-5, conceding just 0-2 (both Mark Barry frees) and creating several more goal chances that were spurned.

Keith O’Neill pounced for the first, seizing on a defensive error to slip a soccer-style shot past Killian Roche, while Laois were caught on a fast break a couple of moments later, with Eoin Carroll’s turnover and Rúairí McNamee’s pass yielding an emphatic finish from Jordan Hayes.

There could have been much more, as Offaly missed goal and point chances alike, but they’ll hope that they can save those for next time out, most likely against Dublin in a fortnight.

Kavan Keenan tackles Miceal Rooney. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile in Newry, Down were never in trouble, but never out of sight either against Antrim, eventually picking up an 0-13 to 0-9 win.

A series of kerfuffles early on laid down the terms of engagement, and while Antrim lost Conor Hand to a black card, the visiting Saffrons defended well, albeit at the cost of a lack of ambition going forward.

Points from Odhran Murdock and Ryan Johnston late in the half nudged Down into an 0-6 to 0-3 interval lead, but with the wind set to favour Conor Laverty’s side after the break, that looked like it would be enough of a platform for them to kick on and win well.

Instead Antrim dug their heels in, never getting closer than three points behind, but never more than six behind either, albeit with just 0-4 from play over the course of the full game.