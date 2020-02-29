Burke's Wicklow win in London, Sligo edge Galvin's Wexford, Tyrone and Donegal set up Ulster U20 final

IN TODAY’S EARLY GAA action, there were wins for Wickow and Sligo in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League, while defending champions Tyrone and Donegal advanced to the Ulster U20 football championship final.

Davy Burke’s Wicklow scored five goals en route to a 5-9 to 2-10 victory over London across the water in Ruislip, as they returned to winning ways and earned their third triumph of the campaign.

A strong first-half showing in the hailstones put the Garden county in good stead, and they led 4-7 to 1-3 at the break.

Two penalties from Rory Finn, and two more goals from Gearóid Murphy and Eoin Darcy had them in the driving seat, though an excellent solo goal courtesy of Liam Gallagher kept the Exiles in touch:

Padraig O’Toole was the star for Wicklow, while Andy Maher got their fifth goal against a strong wind in the second half. Burke’s men were reduced to 14 when Patrick O’Keane was shown a black card, but they dug deep despite London’s strong finish and late second goal.

They now return home with the points, and power up the table to third place. Limerick — who beat Wicklow last time out — lead with four wins from four, and Paul Galvin’s Wexford remain second, despite losing to Sligo on home soil this afternoon.

It finished 1-9 to 2-7 at Chadwicks Wexford Park, as Sligo held off a late fightback.

Goals from Darragh Cummins and Sean Carrabine had the visitors 2-2 to 0-6 up at the break, deservedly holding the lead after a massive effort against the wind.

Ben Brosnan kept the hosts in touch — they were level on 26 minutes at 1-1 to 0-4 before Carrabine’s effort — and it was he who gave Wexford hope with a last-gasp goal of their own.

The Castletown veteran got a flick on the end of a high ball and sent it into the back of the net to leave the Model county trailing by just one point. But Paul Taylor’s Sligo hit back at the other end with a crucial point to act as a cushion, and did just enough to see out the win.

The later Division 4 clash between Waterford and Carlow has been postponed until 2pm tomorrow.

Division 4 Allianz Football League results

London 2-10 Wicklow 5-9

Wexford 1-9 Sligo 2-7

Darragh Canavan - who has been in with the seniors - impressed for Tyrone U20s. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Elsewhere, it’s been confirmed that Tyrone and Donegal will contest the 2020 Ulster U20 football final after the two sides came through their respective last four battles today.

Defending champions Tyrone advanced to the decider with a two-point win over Antrim in Lavey. Snow and other adverse weather conditions hampered the first half of the tit-for-tat battle, with the half-time score 0-4 to 0-2 in favour of Antrim.

The Red Hand rallied and came from behind in the second half as Coalisland star Tiernán Quinn finished up as Tyrone’s top scorer once again with 0-4.

Darragh Canavan — son of Peter — stood up at key moments for Tyrone, while Dominic McEnhill was on scoring form for the Saffron, who were captained by Rory Brolly — son of Joe.

Donegal overcame Down on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-10, with Aaron Doherty’s 57th-minute goal sealing the Tír Chonaill win. It was a tight battle up to that point, the sides level time and time again in The Loup.

Naomh Columba forward Doherty finished with 1-3, while Rory O’Donnell, Conor McHugh, Padraig McGettigan, Richard O’Rourke and Paul O’Hare were also on target for Donegal.

Ulster U20 semi-final results

Tyrone 0-11 Antrim 0-9

Donegal 1-11 Down 0-10

***

Meanwhile, the Leinster College SAFC — or Top Oil Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior A Br Bosco Cup — semi-final between CBS Naas (Kildare) and Marist College (Westmeath) was postponed this morning following a pitch inspection and further weather warnings.

The game is provisionally rescheduled for Tuesday, with full details to be confirmed.

The other last four battle sees Coláiste Eoin Stillorgan (Dublin) and St Josephs Rochfortbridge (Westmeath) face off on Monday afternoon.

