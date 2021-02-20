BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 20 February 2021
Advertisement

Mayo's Mullin and Kilkenny's Cody scoop Young Player of the Year awards

It is the sixth time a Mayo player has won this award

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 9:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,685 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5360857
Awards for Cody and Mullin.
Image: INPHO
Awards for Cody and Mullin.
Awards for Cody and Mullin.
Image: INPHO

MAYO’S OISIN Mullin and Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody have collected the PwC Young Player of the Awards for their displays in the 2020 GAA championships.

pjimage (10)

The pair were announced as the victors for these individual awards on the ceremeny televised tonight on RTÉ.

It is the sixth time a Mayo player has won the young footballer award after Keith Higgins (2006), Cillian O’Connor (2011 and 2012), and Diarmuid O’Connor (2015 and 2016) were previous recipients.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Mullin, who also won an All-Star football award this week, saw off Mayo team-mates Tommy Conroy and Eoghan McLaughlin for this honour. The Kilmaine youngster was in terrific form as Mayo lifted the Connacht title and reached the All-Ireland decider.

Cody emerged as a bright prospect on the Kilkenny team triumphed in the Leinster final and then contested the All-Ireland semi-final. He had progressed from helping his club Ballyhale Shamrocks lift All-Ireland titles before seeing off the claims of Waterford’s Iarlaith Daly and Tipperary’s Jake Morris, who were also on the shortlist.

He is the third Kilkenny player to secure this accolade after James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick in 2006 and his club-mate Adrian Mullen in 2019.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie