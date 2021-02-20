Mayo's Mullin and Kilkenny's Cody scoop Young Player of the Year awards

MAYO’S OISIN Mullin and Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody have collected the PwC Young Player of the Awards for their displays in the 2020 GAA championships.

The pair were announced as the victors for these individual awards on the ceremeny televised tonight on RTÉ.

Congratulations to Oisin Mullin Kilmaine Gaa on being named PWC GAA/GPA All Stars Young Player of the Year 2020 ⭐👏

#gaelicplayersassocation #PwCAllStars #GAABelong #GAA pic.twitter.com/AFZwosSR2O — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) February 20, 2021

Well done to Eoin Cody on winning the @PwC Young Hurler of the Year for 2020. https://t.co/qfYNQpwZRQ — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) February 20, 2021

It is the sixth time a Mayo player has won the young footballer award after Keith Higgins (2006), Cillian O’Connor (2011 and 2012), and Diarmuid O’Connor (2015 and 2016) were previous recipients.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Mullin, who also won an All-Star football award this week, saw off Mayo team-mates Tommy Conroy and Eoghan McLaughlin for this honour. The Kilmaine youngster was in terrific form as Mayo lifted the Connacht title and reached the All-Ireland decider.

Cody emerged as a bright prospect on the Kilkenny team triumphed in the Leinster final and then contested the All-Ireland semi-final. He had progressed from helping his club Ballyhale Shamrocks lift All-Ireland titles before seeing off the claims of Waterford’s Iarlaith Daly and Tipperary’s Jake Morris, who were also on the shortlist.

He is the third Kilkenny player to secure this accolade after James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick in 2006 and his club-mate Adrian Mullen in 2019.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!