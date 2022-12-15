Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 15 December 2022
Advertisement

Resistance to paywalls has 'diminished significantly' according to GAA president

Association has launched GAAGO, which will broadcast 38 championship matches exclusively in 2023.

1 hour ago 1,194 Views 1 Comment
GAA president Larry McCarthy.
GAA president Larry McCarthy.
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

GAA PRESIDENT LARRY McCarthy believes that any resistance among fans and members to paying to watch games “diminished significantly” as a result of the pandemic.

McCarthy was speaking at the launch of the enhanced GAAGO service which, in the absence of Sky Sports who have pulled out of the GAA broadcast market, will stream 38 championship matches exclusively in 2023.

He said that the product, which has a launch price of €59 for the 38 games until December 31, before it moves to €79, represents huge value for money.

And McCarthy is confident that GAA supporters, who may have railed against paying to watch games in the past, will now be happy to pay for such a service, noting the spike in the number of fans regularly accessing streaming packages during the pandemic and since then.

“It’s a pay model but we learned over Covid that people are quite willing to pay and the resistance to paying and having stuff behind a paywall diminished significantly,” said McCarthy.

“Counties are doing it all the time and people don’t have any hesitation in paying whatever they’re paying. The value is incredible and what I like about it in particular is that we’re giving GAA members, through Foireann, a discount and we’re giving clubs a discount. We’re identifying our own members as being important in this, even though it is a commercial entity.”

Asked if GAA fans may find it more palatable to pay for the GAAGO service – which is jointly owned by the GAA and RTE – as opposed to what Sky Sports were offering before they pulled out of the market this year, McCarthy shrugged.

“Our resistance to paywalls diminished over Covid,” he repeated. “Then you kind of maybe ask the question, was it the paywall or was it because it was going to Sky? So many of us now are paying for streaming services that I think that resistance has diminished significantly.

“There is an ease of access with this and there’s a value with it as well, we have ’3 for 2′ packages, for weekends, for example, if you didn’t want to pay the €79.”

McCarthy described the expansion of GAAGO, which will be moving from a position of serving the international audience for the last eight years to entering the domestic market, as “a natural development” and “a natural evolution”.

But he later acknowledged that it wasn’t planned to roll out the service to the current extent prior to the Sky decision to exit the market.

“No, I don’t think we had,” he said. “This came out of discussions when we were talking about the whole market and it was raised and we said, ‘Okay, investigate it’ and they did and the proposal was brought to Coiste Bainisti and brought to Central Council and they were happy with the proposal.

“In fairness to the team in here, they analyse the market no matter what they’re doing, in terms of sponsorship or media rights or whatever and they’ve a good feel for whatever’s happening in the market and seeing the right decision at the right time.”

McCarthy is confident that the investment in the service will pay off and won’t ultimately cost the GAA.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Asked if the GAA is losing out commercially, from the switch from Sky to GAAGO, McCarthy said: “No, we’re not. Because there was a rights bid made by GAAGO and that was somewhat close to the equivalent of what we would have been getting from Sky. So no, we’re not losing anything on it.

“It’s a balancing act and obviously we’ll know an awful lot more at the end of the year. But Noel Quinn and Peter McKenna (in the GAA) are quite confident, and the GAAGO team and RTE are quite confident, that the price points are good and that we’re going to wash our face at the very minimum.

“Also, I’m assuming, without knowing the details of it, that we’ll have ad revenue so the figures, they will work. But you’re right, it’s a logistical challenge essentially putting a television network out into the fields. It’ll be good, I have no doubt.”

It was confirmed at today’s launch that Grainne McElwain will present coverage alongside football analysts Michael Murphy, Marc Ó Sé and Paddy Andrews and hurling analysts Seamus Hickey, Tommy Walsh and Eoin Cadogan, with more names to be added.

One fear may be that given the GAA’s 50% stake in the service, they may exert some editorial control and, perhaps, offer a sanitised product with little criticism of the association.

“If we need to be criticised, we should be criticised,” he said. “These games are live so we’re not going to sanitise them in any way. I think you’ll get it warts and all. We’d be doing something of a disservice if we didn’t do it right.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Keane
@keanepaul11
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie