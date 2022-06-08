Membership : Access or Sign Up
GAAGO to livestream Saturday's All-Ireland hurling games in Belfast and Tralee

The preliminary quarter-finals throw in at 2pm.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 3:45 PM
GAAGO HAVE CONFIRMED that they will be live-streaming the All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon.

pjimage (30) Kerry, Wexford, Antrim and Cork are all in action. Source: INPHO

Kerry entertain Wexford in Austin Stack Park in Tralee and Antrim host Cork in Corrigan Park in Belfast, with both games starting at 2pm.

The coverage details for the games were unknown but the GAAGO streaming service has today announced it will show both games worldwide on their platform, which enables supporters in Ireland to tune in. Each game will cost €10 to stream.

The fixtures are novel pairings with Joe McDonagh Cup champions Antrim taking on a Cork team that finished third in Munster. The winners here will play Galway on Saturday week at the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final stage.

Kerry, defeated in Croke Park in last Saturday’s Joe McDonagh Cup decider, will play a Wexford team that finished third in Leinster. The winners of that game face beaten Munster finalists Clare, also on Saturday week 18 June.

The full list of games available to watch on TV or livestreaming services this weekend can be found here.

