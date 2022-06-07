11 games live in next weekend's GAA TV and livestreaming coverage

Mayo, Kerry and Cork all in action this weekend.

THERE’S A PACKED programme of live GAA action on TV and live-streaming platforms this week.

11 games are due to be covered across Gaelic football, camogie ladies football next weekend.

The four All-Ireland senior football qualifiers are live on TV with Sky Sports live from Croke Park on Saturday, while RTÉ will have coverage from Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Clones on Sunday afternoon.

TG4′s YouTube channel will live-stream the four All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals, double-headers in Portlaoise on Saturday and in Tullamore on Sunday.

With the provincial series concluded, the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship commences on Saturday with TG4 live from Birr for two games. Limerick against Offaly is the round-robin senior camogie game that is being live-streamed.

There is no confirmation yet whether the two main hurling ties on Saturday, Kerry facing Wexford and Antrim playing Cork, will be covered on GAAGO.

Here’s the full list of coverage this weekend:

Saturday

3.45pm: Sky Sports Arena – Clare v Roscommon – All-Ireland senior football round two.

4pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Tyrone v Kerry – All-Ireland minor football quarter-final.

5pm: TG4 – Donegal v Waterford – All-Ireland ladies football senior championship round one.

5pm: Camogie Association YouTube – Limerick v Offaly – All-Ireland senior camogie championship round three.

6pm: Sky Sports Arena – Mayo v Kildare – All-Ireland senior football round two.

6pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Cork v Derry – All-Ireland minor football quarter-final.

7.15pm: TG4 – Galway v Kerry – All-Ireland ladies football senior championship round one.

Sunday

12.30pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Dublin v Galway – All-Ireland minor football quarter-final.

1.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Cork v Limerick – All-Ireland senior football round two.

2.30pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Mayo v Kildare – All-Ireland minor football quarter-final.

4pm: RTÉ 2 – Armagh v Donegal – All-Ireland senior football round two.

9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – The Sunday Game highlights.

