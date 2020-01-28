This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Copa Libertadores hero 'Gabigol' joins Flamengo from Inter on permanent basis

The 23-year-old scored 43 goals in 58 appearances last season and had been linked with West Ham among other European clubs.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 7:48 PM
18 minutes ago 386 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4983884
'Gabigol' nets for Flamengo in last year's Copa Libertadores semi-final second leg against Gremio.
Image: Imago/PA Images
'Gabigol' nets for Flamengo in last year's Copa Libertadores semi-final second leg against Gremio.
'Gabigol' nets for Flamengo in last year's Copa Libertadores semi-final second leg against Gremio.
Image: Imago/PA Images

BRAZILIAN SERIE A and Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo have completed the signing of Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa from Italian giants Inter on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old striker cost a reported €20m after a season spent on loan with Flamengo during which he netted 43 times in 58 appearances across all competitions.

Two of those goals arrived within three minutes in the dying embers of the 2019 Copa Libertadores final, Gabigol netting in the 89th and 92nd minutes to turn a 1-0 deficit against Argentina’s River Plate on its head and seal a second-ever premier continental title for the Brazilians.

His loan deal expired in December and while West Ham were among the European clubs tentatively linked with a move for the striker, it’s understood his preference was to remain with Flamengo who made him their top transfer priority.

Gabigol signed for Inter from Santos in 2016 for a reported €29.5m fee but struggled to settle in Milan, playing just nine times for the Nerazzurri and netting once.

An unsuccessful loan spell in Portugal with Benfica followed before he rediscovered something resembling his form of old back at Santos, scoring 18 goals in 35 appearances.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

