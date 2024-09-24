Targeting Division 1 return and reducing injury count - goals for Monaghan in new era

WHITE SMOKE RISING in Monaghan ushers in a new era as Aughnamullan’s Gabriel Bannigan becomes the new manager.

Gabriel Bannigan [right] pictured with Monaghan’s Darragh McElearney in 2023. John Corless / INPHO John Corless / INPHO / INPHO

He assumes the throne from Vinny Corey’s having been part of the former Monaghan defender’s backroom before his departure in August. Bannigan’s credentials include bringing his own club Aughnamullan from the junior to senior ranks in Monaghan in three seasons.

He previously took charge of Dublin sides Kilmacud Crokes and St Sylvester’s. Interestingly, former Mayo forward Andy Moran is part of the backroom team after recently stepping down as Leitrim manager where he enjoyed a productive term by delivering promotion to Division 3.

Now as Bannigan prepares to take over his county side, he will have some key areas to address in his first season at the wheel.

Return to Division 1

The first goal is already set before Gabriel Bannigan’s Monaghan: reclaim top flight status. After a 10-year stay in Division 1, Monaghan finally succumbed to the drop in 2024. They had been living dangerously up to that point, staying just above the drop zone in each of the previous five league campaigns. They also needed an extra-time victory over Galway in a relegation play-off to survive in 2021 when the competition was reformatted into North and South groups due to Covid.

A third-place finish in the 2018 league is their most recent healthy run in Division 1. And although they have just 11 league wins between 2019 and 2024, Monaghan earned some results during that period, including two wins over Dublin both this year and in 2022. The latter was particularly impressive as Jack McCarron and Ciarán McNulty scored crucial goals in Croke Park to rescue Monaghan from relegation.

The climb back up to the summit won’t be easy though. Roscommon will also be competing in the second division in 2025, while Cavan, Cork, Meath and Louth will also be lurking to ensure Monaghan’s mission will be a tricky one. That being said, Bannigan will be eager to establish some consistency in the league and gain some momentum at the start of his tenure.

Avoid another league without Rory Beggan

Monaghan's Rory Beggan. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Monaghan were forced to go without the goalkeeping services of Rory Beggan in this year’s league as he was in America pursuing plans to become an NFL player. He participated in a combine event in the Spring, and early reports from America indicated he had impressed with his kicking skills, completing 11 of 16 kicks while also converting a 50-yard field goal attempt.

Darren McDonnell of the Clontibret club started all seven of Monaghan’s Division 1 games in Beggan’s absence, scoring two frees in total. But Monaghan clearly struggled without the Scotstown netminder’s experience and presence as they conceded 15 goals in the league which was the highest tally of all teams across the divisions.

Vinny Corey said at the end of March that they had all but given up hope of his return but as no NFL contract materialised, Beggan was back in the Monaghan goals for their Ulster championship opener. After being initially named on the bench against Cavan, Beggan started the game and kicked three points — including one ’45 — on the way to defeat which included the concession of three goals.

He was a mainstay for their All-Ireland series where Monaghan picked up just one win against Meath before making their exit at the preliminary quarter-final stage against Galway. Talk of a potential NFL deal continue to hang over the Monaghan squad even after Beggan returned to the fold.

And although there’s no suggestion that Beggan will revisit his NFL plans, Bannigan will surely be eager to avoid similar disruptions in personnel in his first season.

Reduce Injury Count

From early in the year, Vinny Corey was dealing with injury dilemmas while also trying to cope with Beggan’s absence. Stephen O’Hanlon and Mícheál Bannigan were struck down during the league while 2023 All-Star Conor McCarthy, Dessie Ward, Seán Jones and Ryan McAnespie all missed blocks of the season too. Karl O’Connell suffered a groin injury while Ryan O’Toole hurt his arm during the championship, with captain Kieran Duffy also nursing a hamstring problem during that block.

Darren Hughes suffered a fractured tibia and MCL rupture during Monaghan’s Ulster championship loss to Cavan although he did make a a return to action with Scotstown in the Monaghan championship.

Monaghan veteran forward Conor McManus. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Veteran forward Conor McManus is currently sidelined with a serious hand injury which he picked up on club duty with Clontibret in August. Their manager Paul McCartan told Northern Sound that the injury is “probably going to be pretty long term at this minute in time,” and that McManus’s season is most likely over. There was some confusion over his apparent inter-county retirement after Monaghan’s loss to Galway in the preliminary quarter-final but his future remains unclear.

Additionally, Monaghan lost Kieran Hughes, Shane Carey and Fintan Kelly to retirement at the outset of the season.