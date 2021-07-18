Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 18 July 2021
Gabriel Heinze sacked as Atlanta United manager after poor start to 2021 campaign

The former Manchester United defender had recently come under fire for having Atlanta’s star forward train away from the club.

By AFP Sunday 18 Jul 2021, 9:35 PM
Gabriel Heinze.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
ARGENTINIAN MANAGER GABRIEL Heinze was sacked on Sunday as coach of Atlanta United after only two wins in 13 matches to open the Major League Soccer 2021 campaign.

Assistant coach Rob Valentino will take over as interim head coach for the club, which has four losses and seven drawn to stand 10th in the MLS Eastern Conference.

A variety of issues relating to the day-to-day leadership of the team led to the club’s decision, according to a team statement.

“This was certainly not a decision we wanted to make at this point in our season, but it was the right one for the club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said.

“Gabi is a talented coach and is undeniably passionate about his craft and the sport of soccer. We are grateful to him for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

Heinze joined Atlanta United in 2020 after two and a half seasons at Argentine club Velez Sarsfield and following United parting ways with Frank de Boer as coach in July 2020.

Heinze had recently come under fire for having star forward Josef Martinez train away from the club, a decision upon which he refused to elaborate.

Atlanta won the MLS crown in 2018 in only its second season as an expansion club and includes one Irish player on its books, Dubliner Jake Mulraney.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

