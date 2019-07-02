This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brazilian teenager confirmed as Arsenal's first signing of the summer

18-year old forward Gabriel Martinelli has agreed a move from Brazilian club Ituano.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 3:34 PM
36 minutes ago 1,663 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4706758
Signed, sealed, delivered: Gabriel Martinelli.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Gabriel Martinelli.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Gabriel Martinelli.

ARSENAL HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of teenage Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano.

The 18-year-old has joined on a long-term deal and is the Gunners’ first signing of the summer.

Martinelli was named in the 2019 Team of the Year for the Campeonato Paulista and was rewarded with a chance to join Brazil’s senior team for a training camp in May.

He will link up with his new team-mates for pre-season training at Arsenal once the deal, reported to be worth £6million, has been ratified.

Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, Martinelli said: “It is a dream since I was a child and also my family’s dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity.

“I am very grateful for everything. I am grateful to God and I will try to make the most out of it.

“Training with Brazil was an amazing feeling, a dream come true, being able to be beside great players. I was home when I got the news and I was super happy. 

“It is a great opportunity to learn and I enjoyed it as much as I could and I have to thank the team for welcoming me with open arms.”

He added: “I am a player who gives his all at all times, I play as a team and always look to win games and win trophies.

“I model my game on Cristiano Ronaldo – he is a player who works hard, pushing himself to the next level.”

Martinelli made his debut for Ituano in November 2017 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for the Sao Paulo-based club.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie