Thursday 13 June, 2019
Inspirational US runner Grunewald loses cancer battle aged 32

Paula Radcliffe has led the tributes to the long-distance runner.

By AFP Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 9:46 AM
Grunewald at the IAAF gala back in 2017.
Image: Getty Images
Grunewald at the IAAF gala back in 2017.
Image: Getty Images

US DISTANCE RUNNER Gabriele Grunewald, who became an inspirational figure to thousands of fans after continuing to compete at a high level despite a decade-long battle with cancer, has died. She was 32.

Grunewald’s husband Justin confirmed the news of his wife’s death in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, two days after revealing her condition had deteriorated and she had entered end-of-life care.

“At 7:52 I said ‘I can’t wait until I get to see you again’ to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife,” Justin Grunewald wrote in the post, beneath a photo of the couple running.

“…I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind,” he added. “Your family loves you dearly as do your friends.”

Gabriele Grunewald was first diagnosed with a rare salivary gland cancer in 2009, a year before she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

However she continued to run between bouts of surgery and treatment, and narrowly missed out on a place at the 2012 Olympics after finishing fourth at the US trials in the 1,500m.

She won the 2014 USA Indoor championship gold for 3,000m.

In 2016, she finished in 12th place in the 1,500m finals at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, just weeks before undergoing surgery in August of that year to remove a large tumour from her liver.

Britain’s world marathon record-holder Paula Radcliffe was among those who paid tribute to Grunewald on Wednesday.

“The bravery, heart and smile of (Gabriele Grunewald) will always shine brightly and inspire so many,” Radcliffe wrote. “Thinking of you and of @JustinGrunewald and all those whose lives were enriched by your courage and love.”

USA Track & Field said Grunewald “will be remembered as one of the bravest athletes we knew.”

“Her legacy lives on as she inspired a world of people,” the organisation added.

© – AFP 2019

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie