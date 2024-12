Let's start with an easy one. Who scored Armagh's crucial goal in the All-Ireland senior football final against Galway? ©INPHO/Tom Maher Stefan Campbell ©INPHO/Leah Scholes Aaron McKay

©INPHO/James Crombie Rian O'Neill ©INPHO/James Crombie Conor Turbitt

Kerry were crowned All-Ireland senior ladies football champions this year for the first time since...? ©INPHO/Tom Maher 1991 1982

1993 2013

Emma Dineen, Hannah O'Donoghue and which other player struck goals for Kerry in that final win over Galway? INPHO/Tom Maher Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh ©INPHO/Tom Maher Anna Galvin

Aoife Dillane INPHO/Leah Scholes Niamh Carmody

Galway side Kilkerrin-Clonberne won their fourth All-Ireland senior club title in-a-row. Which team did they defeat in this year's final? ©INPHO/Leah Scholes Mourneabbey Ballymacarbry

Donaghmoyne Kilmacud Crokes

Which of these star goalkeepers attempted to break into the NFL this year after competing in an International Player Pathway programme. ©INPHO/James Crombie Shaun Patton ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan Rory Beggan

©INPHO/Tom Maher Stephen Cluxton ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Niall Morgan

Who was crowned the male Footballer of the Year for 2024? INPHO/James Crombie Barry McCambridge INPHO/Tom Maher Paul Conroy

INPHO/Laszlo Geczo John Maher ©INPHO/James Crombie Rory Grugan

Donegal won the men's Ulster final after extra-time and penalties but do you remember what the scoreline was at the end of normal time? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne 0-14 0-14 0-10 0-10

0-15 0-15 0-16 0-16

Back to Ladies Football, which county eliminated the defending champions Dublin at the quarter-final stage? ©INPHO/Leah Scholes Galway Kerry

Cork Armagh

Dublin lost key players Brian Fenton and James McCarthy to retirement. How many combined All-Ireland senior titles did they win? ©INPHO/Evan Treacy 16 13

15 14