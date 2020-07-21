This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leeds' title celebrations marred by serious knee injury to defender Berardi

The Switzerland international will be sidelined for up to nine months as Marcelo Bielsa’s side prepare for life in the Premier League.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 12:08 PM
Berardi receiving treatment on Saturday.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

LEEDS UNITED DEFENDER Gaetano Berardi is set for up to nine months on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury over the weekend.

The Yorkshire club were crowned Championship winners on Saturday, meaning they will return to the Premier League next season after a 16-year absence.

Swiss international Berardi was substituted in the 33rd minute of their 3-1 victory over Derby County at Pride Park, and scans have revealed that he has torn anterior cruciate ligaments.

The 31-year-old centre back, who joined the club from Sampdoria in 2014, has made 25 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in all competitions this season.

“We wish Gaetano a speedy recovery,” ends Leeds’ short statement revealing the news.

Berardi is out of contract at the end of this month, and it is unclear whether he will be offered a new deal. 

