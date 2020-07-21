Leeds' title celebrations marred by serious knee injury to defender Berardi

LEEDS UNITED DEFENDER Gaetano Berardi is set for up to nine months on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury over the weekend.

The Yorkshire club were crowned Championship winners on Saturday, meaning they will return to the Premier League next season after a 16-year absence.

Swiss international Berardi was substituted in the 33rd minute of their 3-1 victory over Derby County at Pride Park, and scans have revealed that he has torn anterior cruciate ligaments.

The 31-year-old centre back, who joined the club from Sampdoria in 2014, has made 25 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in all competitions this season.

“We wish Gaetano a speedy recovery,” ends Leeds’ short statement revealing the news.

Berardi is out of contract at the end of this month, and it is unclear whether he will be offered a new deal.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!