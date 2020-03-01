Last-gasp Gailltír goal seals All-Ireland crown after 2019 loss and breaks St Rynagh's hearts

Gailltír (Waterford) 1-13

St Rynagh’s (Offaly) 0-13

THE SWEETEST WAY to win, but the toughest way to lose.

It was a fiery game that had it all, but ultimately it was super-sub Úna Jackman who landed the AIB All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship title for Gailltír deep into injury time.

After a heartbreaking one-point defeat in the decider last year, it was the Waterford side who broke hearts this time around as they beat Offaly’s St Rynagh’s — who were one point up themselves at the time — at the death.

After a remarkable second-half fightback led by sensational dual star and Leaving Cert student Kate Kenny and deadly free-taker Siobhán Flannery, it looked like it was going to be Rynagh’s day, but late heroics means the silverware is heading further south.

18-year-old Annie Fitzgerald and her cousin, Aoife, led the way for Orla Murphy’s Gailltír — who actually beat St Rynagh’s in the semi-final last year — in attack while captain Áine Lyng was also instrumental, but it was the late heroics of Úna Jackman and the vastly experienced Waterford star Trish Jackman that saved the day.

Gailltír were first off the mark on their return to a sunny, but windy, HQ, as Ciara O’Sullivan split the posts at the Hill 16 End with three minutes on the clock. St Rynagh’s star forward Kenny responded at the other end; her movement, gathering and scoring instrumental from the get-go.

Annie Fitzgerald was a handful for Rynagh’s from early doors, with Ciara O’Connell shown yellow for a challenge on the recent Ashbourne Cup champion. Fitzgerald nailed the subsequent free after an early uncharacteristic miss, before her cousin Aoife added another.

Gailltír captain Áine Lyng stepped up with two inspirational scores to push the Déise outfit into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead by 17 minutes. Truth be told, the margin could have been larger only for Ellen Gilligan’s exploits between the posts, as Gailltír began winning the battles around the middle.

Kenny’s danger at the other end brought Rynagh’s a chance to stay in touch, as Player of the Match Siobhán Flannery scored her first free of the half. The Offaly kingpins got more of a grip on the game from there, as they defended in packs and created more scoring chances.

A busy end to the opening period saw Aoife Fitzgerald and Anne Corcoran — from a tight angle on the left — add two more points in quick succession for Gailltír, before Rynagh’s did the exact same into the Canal End through Flannery (free) and Linda Sullivan — two monster scores which surely bred confidence.

Kate Kenny was excellent for St Rynagh's. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

As the clock ran down, Gailltír laid siege on Gilligan’s goal; Aoife Fitzgerald had a clear-cut chance but it veered wide, while a vital Rynagh’s intercept brought a goalmouth scramble to a close.

0-7 to 0-4 up at half time, Gailltír picked up where they left off on the restart with O’Sullivan again accounting for the opener. But two quick-fire scores from Flannery (free) and Kenny, with the wind at their backs, spurred Rynagh’s on.

Kenny then made it a one-point game, with another brilliant individual effort, before another Flannery free tied matters by the 40th minute.

Roared on by the sizeable travelling Offaly crowd, Flannery nailed two more frees and another moment of magic from Kenny powered Rynagh’s 0-10 to 0-8 in front.

The second half was a much more stop-start affair as momentum shifted over and back, and it was Gailltír midfielder Shauna Fitzgerald who brought the sides back level at 0-10 a-piece after an Annie Fitzgerald free around the 45th minute. The clubs then exchanged scores as the latter sent another over, before Gráinne Dolan slotted an admirable individual effort into the Hill End.



Two more frees at either side from Fitzgerald and Flannery left the game in the melting pot at 0-12 a-piece in the 56th minute. And seconds later, Flannery stepped up with a monster free to send the Rynagh’s crowd wild.

They were one point up and looking like they’d hold on, but Gailltír headed goalward. Rynagh’s turned them over and a scramble ensued 13 yards out. A throw-in was awarded after a delay as the crowd chanted Gailltír, Gailltír and the Rynagh support shouted back.

Gailtír are All-Ireland intermediate camogie champions - what a way to win it! #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/5Nzwg8u703 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) March 1, 2020

But then came the match-winning moment, as the Canal End net rattled in the 64th minute. Substitute Jackman broke Rynagh’s hearts, as she rattled the net in the dying seconds off the back of a long-range Trish Jackman free and incredible Shauna Fitzgerald catch.

Another, this time pointed-monster free from Trish Jackman sealed the deal, as the Gailltír crowd and players alike went wild and they finally got their hands on the Agnes O’Farrelly Cup.

And after an afternoon in the sun, the rain poured down as Lyng delivered an emotional speech.

Scorers for Gailltír: Annie Fitzgerald (0-4, 4f), Úna Jackman (1-0), Ciara O’Sullivan, Aoife Fitzgerald and Áine Lyng (all 0-2), Anne Corcoran, Shauna Fitzgerald and Trish Jackman (1f) (all 0-1).

Scorers for St Rynagh’s: Siohhan Flannery (0-7, 7f), Kate Kenny (0-4), Linda Sullivan and Gráinne Dolan (both 0-1).

Gailltír (Waterford)

1. Ciara Jackman

2. Leah Sheridan

3. Margo Heffernan

4. Hannah Flynn

5. Emma Roche

6. Clodagh Carrill

7. Trish Jackman

8. Katie Lynch

9. Shauna Fitzgerald

10. Ciara O’Sullivan

11. Mine Lyng (captain)

12. Annie Fitzgerald

13. Anne Corcoran

14. Aoife Fitzgerald

15. Emer Walsh

Subs

17. Claire Dunne for Margo Heffernan (46)

22. Úna Jackman for Emer Walsh (50)

St Rynagh’s (Offaly)

1. Ellen Gilligan

2. Róisín Daly

3. Elaine Sullivan

4. Sinéad Moran

5. Ciara O’Connell

6. Linda Sullivan

7. Emma Corcoran (captain)

8. Helen Dolan

9. Róisín Egan

10. Aoife McLoughlin

11. Sinéad Hanamy

12. Gráinne Dolan

13. Louise Mannion

14. Siobhán Flannery

15. Kate Kenny

Subs

19. Trish Nugent for Ciara O’Connell (21)

17. Meabh Doorly for Sinéad Hanamy (62)

Referee: Owen Elliot (Antrim).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!