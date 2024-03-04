Gallagher and Cassidy progress, disappointment for Lehane at Olympic qualifiers

JUDE GALLAGHER and Kelyn Cassidy both progressed in the boxing World Olympic qualifiers at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy, while there was disappointment for Jenny Lehane.

In the evening session, Gallagher overcame Algeria’s Hichem Maouche by a unanimous decision.

The 22-year-old Tyrone native on Friday faces India’s Husam Mohammed, with Irish boxing great Bernard Dunne in the latter’s corner.

Advertisement

Cassidy will also be joining Gallagher and fellow Irish stars Martin McDonagh and Daina Moorehouse in the competition’s last 32.

Earlier in the day, the 26-year-old Waterford boxer defeated Michail Tsamalidis of Greece by a unanimous decision.

Cassidy is due to face Guatemala’s Wyatt Trujillo next on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Jenny Lehane lost out on a split decision against Romane Moulai of France.

The 25-year-old from Ashbourne, Co. Meath will have a final chance to qualify for the Olympic Games at an upcoming tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, which takes place from 23 May until 3 June.

All of the remaining competing boxers in Italy will qualify for the Olympics if they reach the semi-final.

Ireland already have five boxers qualified for Paris since last summer’s European Games in Poland: Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley.