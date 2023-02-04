Galopin Des Champs dispels stamina doubts in Irish Gold Cup

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS dispelled any stamina doubts when running away with the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

In doing so the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old cemented his position at the head of the betting for the blue riband at Cheltenham.

There were still plenty in with a chance half a mile out when The Big Dog departed who was in the process of running a huge race.

At that point in the race Davy Russell took it upon himself to lay down his challenge on Fury Road as he went up to challenge Stattler, but Paul Townend was stalking the pair on the 30-100 favourite.

The three got close together on the run to the last, with Fury Road was awkward at it. That left Galopin Des Champs with the initiative and while it briefly looked like it may be hard work, he soon pulled well clear. Having his first run at three miles over fences, the extra distance at Cheltenham looks unlikely to pose a problem on this evidence as he drew away to win by eight lengths clear. Stattler ran back on to reclaim the runner-up spot.

