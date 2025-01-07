Advertisement
More Stories
Galopin Des Champs. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeCheltenham

Galopin Des Champs stands tall among the Gold Cup hopefuls

Domestic challenge thin on the ground numerically for the blue riband at Cheltenham in March.
5.46pm, 7 Jan 2025

HAT-TRICK CHASING Galopin Des Champs heads 19 entries for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, with just a record-low five British contenders for March’s blue riband event.

Willie Mullins’ nine-year-old has been imperious in winning the Gold Cup for the past two years and after routing his rivals at Leopardstown over Christmas, is a short-priced favourite to replicate the great Best Mate and land three straight Gold Cups.

His chief market rival appears to be stablemate Fact To File, who lowered Galopin Des Champs colours in the John Durkan before seeing the tables turned in the Savills Chase.

He is, however, also among the leading contenders for the shorter Ryanair Chase after 34 put their name in the mix for that particular contest on Tuesday morning.

King George one-two Banbridge and Il Est Francais both feature in the Gold Cup entries, while at the same time also holding tickets for both the Ryanair and Champion Chase, with Gordon Elliott’s Gerri Colombe and Henry de Bromhead’s Monty’s Star are other notable names for Cheltenham’s main event.

The five tasked with upholding British pride are Dan Skelton’s returning Festival hero Grey Dawning, Venetia Williams’ pair of Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille and L’Homme Presse, King George fourth The Real Whacker (Patrick Neville) and Lucinda Russell’s Ahoy Senor.

A surprise omission from the Gold Cup entries is Jimmy Mangan’s beaten King George favourite and John Durkan runner-up Spillane’s Tower, who has a sole entry in the Ryanair Chase.

The JP McManus-owned Jonbon heads the betting for the Queen Mother Champion Chase after 26 were entered.

Amongst his potential rivals is a strong Closutton hand featuring two-time winner Energumene, last year’s Arkle champion Gaelic Warrior and the beaten favourite in the race 12 months ago in the shape of El Fabiolo.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie