IRFU to discontinue men's Sevens programme

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed it will discontinue it’s men’s Sevens programmes following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

The Union says the women’s Sevens programme will remain operational.

The move comes as the IRFU continues to review it’s various programmes, and is the latest major change under performance director David Humphreys – coming one month after the announcement that from August 2026 the four provinces will be responsible for 40% of the cost of men’s national player contracts.

Humphrey’s predecessor, David Nucifora, had made the Sevens programme a priority when he joined the Union in 2014.

The men’s Sevens team qualified for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, finishing 10th in Tokyo and sixth in Paris. While it was hoped the Paris Games would help drive interest around Sevens rugby in Ireland, the men’s programme is now set to wind up.

The IRFU state the decision “is part of a broader strategic effort to ensure long-term financial sustainability and focus on key initiatives outlined in the Union’s strategic plan.”

An IRFU statement added: “The Union’s assessment concluded that the men’s Sevens programme does not contribute as a development pathway for the 15s game, with current academy structures in place within the provinces offering greater development opportunities for men’s rugby.”

Last November, the IRFU’S financial reports for the 2023/24 season revealed a deficit of €18 million for the 2023/24 season, with the Union spending €4.2m on Sevens.

“The financial situation we face is challenging, and it’s crucial that we take decisive action to secure the long-term success of Irish Rugby,” said Humphreys, via an IRFU statement.

“While the decision to end the men’s Sevens programme is a difficult one, it is necessary in order to ensure that our resources are focused on the areas that will have the greatest impact on the future of the game in Ireland. We are committed to making sure that this transition is handled with the utmost respect for all those who have contributed to the success of the Sevens programme.”

The IRFU said the women’s Sevens programme will continue as it “plays a vital role in the development of female players is currently aligned with the growing strength of the women’s 15s game in Ireland.”

“It’s important to note that the women’s Sevens programme remains a critical part of our development strategy for women’s 15s rugby,” added Humphreys.

“We fully recognise the need for a structured pathway for our female athletes and are committed to continuing the growth of the women’s programme. The women’s game is still in its infancy stage and as the structures within the women’s game evolve, we will continue to monitor the impact that Sevens has as a development opportunity.”

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts said: “We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of the men’s Sevens programme, especially in achieving qualification for the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games. Their unwavering dedication, hard work and skill played a vital role in elevating the profile of Sevens rugby in Ireland. We are very proud of everything that was achieved during this period.”