Provinces to pay 40% of national player contracts in change to IRFU funding model

THE IRFU HAVE announced a significant change to the funding model for national player contracts, due to kick in next year.

From 1 August 2026 the four provinces will be responsible for 40% of the cost of national player contracts, rising from the previously set 30%.

The IRFU state that the union intends to invest the funds generated from this change in the player pathways of Connacht, Munster and Ulster.

An IRFU statement read: “Following a planned review of its funding model, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is announcing an important update to the contribution required from the four provinces towards the cost of national player contracts.

“Effective 1 August, 2026, the provinces will be responsible for 40% of the cost of National Player Contracts, up from the previously set 30%.

Advertisement

“This change comes after a thorough review that considered both the evolving financial landscape of Irish Rugby and the need to maintain the competitiveness of the national and provincial teams.

“The IRFU intends to invest funds generated by this change in the player pathways of Connacht, Munster and Ulster, overseen by IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys.

Humphreys said: “Since last year, we have worked tirelessly with the provinces, players, and our various stakeholders to design a funding model that balances the demands of National and Provincial success.

IRFU performance director David Humphreys and chief executive officer Kevin Potts. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“With a changing landscape, it is critical that we remain flexible in our approach, which is why the provinces will contribute 40% of national player contracts. This adjustment follows our initial commitment in May 2024 to review the funding percentage, ensuring the model remains equitable and financially sustainable for all parties involved.

“As we move forward, it is imperative to maintain a unified approach to grow Irish Rugby at every level, from grassroots to elite players. The increase in provincial contributions aligns with our ongoing mission to ensure that Irish Rugby remains competitive, both domestically and on the international stage. This money will be ringfenced into funding pathway initiatives in Connacht, Munster, and Ulster.

“By making this adjustment, we ensure that our model is fair and flexible enough to support the changing needs of both the National and Provincial teams. The IRFU will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the updated funding model on an annual basis.

“With rugby’s increasing success across all formats, the union is confident this adjustment will not only help sustain the strength of the national team but will also support long-term growth and competitiveness at provincial level.”

Additionally, the IRFU have commenced an organisational efficiency review, working with sports management consultancy Portas: “The objective of the efficiency review is to identify ways in which the IRFU can operate more efficiently and ensure that every Euro is working as hard as it can to support the game and deliver on our strategic ambitions.

“This initiative is part of the union’s broader commitment to ensuring long-term financial sustainability and delivering on the strategic ambitions outlined in its five-year plan.”

Kevin Potts, IRFU Chief Executive, said: “Financial sustainability is a global challenge for the game, and we are not immune to that. Last November when we announced our financial results, it was becoming increasingly clear that in order to invest in and deliver our strategic priorities, we would at some point need to review our programmes.

“We may not be able to continue to do everything that we currently do and deliver on our strategic ambitions. As stewards of the game, it is our responsibility to ensure that we are managing our resources in a way that secures the future and ongoing success of Irish Rugby.

“This is not about short-term cuts – it is about ensuring we allocate a sustainable level of investment against strategic priorities to deliver on rugby objectives and is part of the IRFU’s ongoing efforts to adapt to a changing landscape while future-proofing the health and success of the game at every level.”