Galopin Des Champs is best-priced 5-4 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup after superb Leopardstown win. James Crombie/INPHO
christmas cracker

Galopin Des Champs decimates superstar field to win Savills Chase by 23 lengths

Gold Cup hero back on top form with clear-cut Leopardstown verdict.
0
70
11 minutes ago

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS returned to his brilliant best with a stunning display in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Beaten by Fastorslow in his two races since winning the Gold Cup in March, his task was eased when that rival was declared a non-runner on account of the ground, but Willie Mullins’ seven-year-old still impressed with a wide-margin win.

Having raced a little lethargically on his comeback in the John Durkan Chase, he looked full of enthusiasm on this occasion.

With Conflated setting a generous gallop in front, Paul Townend was content to take a lead in second with Gerri Colombe, Gordon Elliott’s big hope, just in behind.

The order stayed pretty much the same throughout but Galopin Des Champs was making several lengths with his brilliant jumping on the way round.

Henry de Bromhead’s A Plus Tard, himself a previous Gold Cup winner, could not get on terms at any stage and Gerri Colombe was under pressure a long way from home.

Townend took a wide course coming off the final bend and with just the last fence standing between him and victory, Galopin Des Champs flew it before pulling further and further clear, with the 6-4 favourite winning by 23 lengths from Gerri Colombe.

Coral make Galopin Des Champs even money for a second Gold Cup in March, with Betfair and Paddy Power slightly bigger at 5-4.

Press Association
