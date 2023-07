CHRISTOPHE GALTIER WILL leave his position as coach of Paris Saint-Germain after agreeing a severance package with the French champions, a source close to the negotiations has told AFP.

Galtier leaves after one year in charge and with a season remaining on his contract. He is expected to be replaced on the PSG bench by former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

More to follow . . .

– © AFP 2023