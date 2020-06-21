This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember Galway's great 98-01 football team?

The Tribesmen won two All-Irelands under John O’Mahony.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 9:30 AM
1. Whose lung-bursting run in the ’98 All-Ireland final was voted as RTÉ's greatest GAA moment of the television era in 2005?
Michael Donnellan
Jarlath Fallon

Padraic Joyce
Derek Savage
2. How many All-Stars did legendary forward Padraic Joyce claim during his inter-county career?
3
4

5
6
3. How many points did Niall Finnegan score in the ’98 All-Ireland final?
0
1

3
4
4. Which player was nicknamed Taz - short for Tasmanian Devil - due to his speed and stamina?
Declan Meehan
Derek Savage

Seán Óg de Paor
Ja Fallon
5. Who did Galway beat to reach the ’98 All-Ireland final?
Kerry
Derry

Meath
Kildare
6. Which player captained both Corofin and Galway to All-Ireland senior titles in ’98?
Kieran Fitzgerald
Martin McNamara

Ray Silke
Shay Walsh
7. Galway lost the 2000 All-Ireland final replay to Kerry, but who scored the only goal of the game?
Mike Frank Russell
Shay Walsh

Maurice Fitzgerald
Declan Meehan
8. Who dumped Galway out in the Connacht semi-final in ’01?
Roscommon
Mayo

Sligo
Leitrim
9. How many Connacht SFC titles had John O’Mahony won as manager before he took over Galway in the winter of '97.
5
2

3
1
10. What newcomer to football burst onto the scene as a surprise starter during the 2001 championship?
Kieran Fitzgerald
Alan Kerins

Paul Clancy
Tommy Joyce
