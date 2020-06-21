Quiz: How well do you remember Galway's great 98-01 football team?

1. Whose lung-bursting run in the ’98 All-Ireland final was voted as RTÉ's greatest GAA moment of the television era in 2005? Michael Donnellan Jarlath Fallon

Padraic Joyce Derek Savage

2. How many All-Stars did legendary forward Padraic Joyce claim during his inter-county career? 3 4

5 6

3. How many points did Niall Finnegan score in the ’98 All-Ireland final? 0 1

3 4

4. Which player was nicknamed Taz - short for Tasmanian Devil - due to his speed and stamina? Declan Meehan Derek Savage

Seán Óg de Paor Ja Fallon

5. Who did Galway beat to reach the ’98 All-Ireland final? Kerry Derry

Meath Kildare

6. Which player captained both Corofin and Galway to All-Ireland senior titles in ’98? Kieran Fitzgerald Martin McNamara

Ray Silke Shay Walsh

7. Galway lost the 2000 All-Ireland final replay to Kerry, but who scored the only goal of the game? Mike Frank Russell Shay Walsh

Maurice Fitzgerald Declan Meehan

8. Who dumped Galway out in the Connacht semi-final in ’01? Roscommon Mayo

Sligo Leitrim

9. How many Connacht SFC titles had John O’Mahony won as manager before he took over Galway in the winter of '97. 5 2

3 1