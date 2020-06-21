TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you remember Galway's great 98-01 football team?
The Tribesmen won two All-Irelands under John O’Mahony.
1. Whose lung-bursting run in the ’98 All-Ireland final was voted as RTÉ's greatest GAA moment of the television era in 2005?
Michael Donnellan
Jarlath Fallon
Padraic Joyce
Derek Savage
2. How many All-Stars did legendary forward Padraic Joyce claim during his inter-county career?
3
4
5
6
3. How many points did Niall Finnegan score in the ’98 All-Ireland final?
0
1
3
4
4. Which player was nicknamed Taz - short for Tasmanian Devil - due to his speed and stamina?
Declan Meehan
Derek Savage
Seán Óg de Paor
Ja Fallon
5. Who did Galway beat to reach the ’98 All-Ireland final?
Kerry
Derry
Meath
Kildare
6. Which player captained both Corofin and Galway to All-Ireland senior titles in ’98?
Kieran Fitzgerald
Martin McNamara
Ray Silke
Shay Walsh
7. Galway lost the 2000 All-Ireland final replay to Kerry, but who scored the only goal of the game?
Mike Frank Russell
Shay Walsh
Maurice Fitzgerald
Declan Meehan
8. Who dumped Galway out in the Connacht semi-final in ’01?
Roscommon
Mayo
Sligo
Leitrim
9. How many Connacht SFC titles had John O’Mahony won as manager before he took over Galway in the winter of '97.
5
2
3
1
10. What newcomer to football burst onto the scene as a surprise starter during the 2001 championship?
Kieran Fitzgerald
Alan Kerins
Paul Clancy
Tommy Joyce
You scored out of !
All-Ireland champion
You've won the Sam Maguire!
You scored out of !
Connacht champion
You were successful but couldn't quite land the big one.
You scored out of !
Championship exit
Your hopes of winning ended early here.
You scored out of !
Mayo fan
You don't have any have interest in Galway 98-01 football memories.
