Dublin: 12°C Thursday 22 April 2021
What do you think of the new Galway GAA jerseys?

The Tribesmen have launched their home and away kits ahead of the 2021 season.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 12:21 PM
GALWAY GAA HAVE unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the 2021/2022 seasons.

Launched on Thursday morning and designed in tandem with O’Neill’s, they looked to ”to create a unique kit for this unique year”.

Adult jerseys start at €70 while the children’s version costs €50.

They are available to purchase on the Elverys website.

