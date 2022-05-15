Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 15 May 2022
Advertisement

Galway retain Connacht title with victory over Mayo

Tracey Leonard kicked six points in Tuam Stadium.

By Darren Kelly Sunday 15 May 2022, 6:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,596 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5764942
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Galway 1-12

Mayo 1-8 

Darren Kelly reporting from Tuam Stadium 

GALWAY HAVE SUCCESSFULLY Galway have successfully retained the TG4 Connacht senior championship title following this four-point victory over Mayo at Tuam Stadium on Sunday. 

Substitute Lynsey Noone’s goal on 42 minutes proved crucial as it stretched the hosts’ advantage to seven points before Mayo rallied back into proceedings. 

Noone’s goal was followed by top scorer Tracey Leonard from play to make it 1-10 to 1-5, before Michael Moyles’ Mayo were given a glimmer of hope when Éilis Ronayne and the returning Rachel Kearns set up Lisa Cafferky, who found the net. 

It started Mayo’s best spell as Tamara O’Connor, Shauna Howley and Sinéad Cafferky brought the deficit back to two points with eight minutes remaining but that was as close as they got. 

The Noone sisters were tremendous upon their second-half introductions, with Lynsey having the biggest impact.  She took Kate Slevin’s pass for another point before winning a free which Leonard converted. 

The first chance came for Galway on six minutes when Nicola Ward fisted wide but after Aisling Tarpey was punished straight after for a slow kick-out, Leonard split the posts to get the hosts off the mark. 

Ailish Morrissey got Galway’s second on 17 minutes to commence a purple patch that was followed by Andrea Trill (two) and Leonard.   

Lara Finnegan and Leonard increased Galway’s lead to 0-7 to 0-0 but not before Mayo’s first threat when Sarah Mulvihill’s low strike shaved the post. 

At the other end, Galway threatened with Trill’s shot going across goal.  But eventually, the visitors got off the mark on 29 minutes when Howley tallied after Needham was brought down.  Needham got her score before the break leaving Mayo 0-7 to 0-2 down at half-time. 

Howley and Tara Needham registered for Mayo after the restart but Shauna Molloy and Leonard cancelled them out before another Howley free reduced the deficit to 0-9 to 0-5 on 41 minutes. Noone’s goal after restored Galway’s cushion which proved enough at the finish. 

Scorers for Galway: T Leonard 0-6 (3f), L Noone 1-1, A Trill 0-2, A Morrissey 0-1, L Finnegan 0-1, S Molloy 0-1. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Scorers for Mayo: S Howley 0-4 (4f), L Cafferky 1-0, C Needham 0-1, T Needham 0-1, T O’Connor 0-1, S Cafferky 0-1. 

Galway: A Griffin; K Geraghty, S Ni Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, S Molloy; A Davoren, L Ward; L Coen, T Leonard, L Finnegan; O Divilly, A Morrissey, a Trill. 

Subs used: L Noone for Finnegan (38), H Noone for Cooney (38), E Noone for Morrissey (47), K Slevin for Trill (47), S Divilly for Davoren (52). 

 Mayo: A Tarpey; E Ronayne, D Caldwell, S Lally; C Needham, F McHale, K Sullivan; S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Howley, T O’Connor, S Mulvihill; S Walsh, C Whyte, L Cafferky. 

Subs used: T Needham for Mulvihill (35), R Kearns for Whyte (42), N McVann for O’Connor (54). 

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo) 

About the author:

About the author
Darren Kelly

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie