Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Jason Flynn goes for goal. James Lawlor/INPHO

Galway run up 4-31 as they beat Westmeath by 31 points in league opener

Jason Flynn strikes for two goals in the second half.
0
168
9 minutes ago

GALWAY BLITZED WESTMEATH by 31 points in their hurling league Division 1B opener, the final score ending up 4-31 to 0-12. 

Using the benefit of the notorious Salthill wind in the first half, Galway went in at the break 0-15 to 0-6 up.

The gap was only to grow in the second half however, when an avalanche of goals arrived from Jason Flynn (2), Cianan Fahy, and substitute Conor Whelan who came off the bench.

Played in front of just over 1,000 spectators, Henry Shefflin’s Tribesmen will be subject to tougher tests as the weeks go on.

Author
The 42
sport@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     