Galway run up 4-31 as they beat Westmeath by 31 points in league opener

GALWAY BLITZED WESTMEATH by 31 points in their hurling league Division 1B opener, the final score ending up 4-31 to 0-12.

Using the benefit of the notorious Salthill wind in the first half, Galway went in at the break 0-15 to 0-6 up.

The gap was only to grow in the second half however, when an avalanche of goals arrived from Jason Flynn (2), Cianan Fahy, and substitute Conor Whelan who came off the bench.

Played in front of just over 1,000 spectators, Henry Shefflin’s Tribesmen will be subject to tougher tests as the weeks go on.