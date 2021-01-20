BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 20 January 2021
All-Ireland champions Galway lead the way with 6 players landing U20 football awards

Jack Glynn won the Player of the Year award with Donal Ó Fátharta claiming the Manager of the Year award.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 2:02 PM
1 hour ago 992 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5330376
Galway players celebrate their final win over Dublin in December.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GALWAY HAVE BEEN rewarded for their All-Ireland final success last month with six players on the EirGrid 20 U20 football team.

A 1-11 to 0-13 success over Dublin in Croke Park delivered glory for Galway in December and six of their players have bagged individual awards in Conor Flaherty, Jack Glynn, Conor Raftery, Paul Kelly, Matthew Tierney and Tommo Culhane.

Glynn, the captain of the victorious team, has been named Player of the Year after his 2020 performances while their boss Donal  Ó Fátharta has won the Manager of the Year award.

Beaten finalists Dublin have four players recognised in Lee Gannon, Mark Lavin, Lorcan O’Dell and Ciarán Archer while Ulster champions Tyrone have the same number of representatives in Darragh Canavan, Cormac Munroe, Ethan Jordan and Tiernan Quinn.

Kerry trio Sean O’Brien, Dan McCarthy and Ruairí Ó Beaglaoich have been honoured with Cork’s Blake Murphy, Donegal’s Aaron Doherty and Laois player Ronan Coffey complete the list.

EirGrid 20 U20s

  • Conor Flaherty (Galway)
  • Jack Glynn (Galway)
  • Conor Raftery (Galway)
  • Paul Kelly (Galway)
  • Matthew Tierney (Galway)
  • Tomo Culhane (Galway)
  • Lee Gannon (Dublin)
  • Mark Lavin (Dublin)
  • Lorcan O’Dell (Dublin)
  • Ciaran Archer (Dublin)
  • Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)
  • Cormac Munroe (Tyrone)
  • Ethan Jordan (Tyrone)
  • Tiernan Quinn (Tyrone)
  • Sean O’Brien (Kerry)
  • Dan McCarthy (Kerry)
  • Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)
  • Blake Murphy (Cork)
  • Aaron Doherty (Donegal)
  • Ronan Coffey (Laois)

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

