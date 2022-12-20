Galway All-Ireland winner Coen announces retirement

GALWAY’S JOHNNY Coen has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling at the age of 31.

The long-serving, versatile player won an All-Ireland senior medal as starting midfielder in the 2017 final victory over Waterford.

He also secured an All-Ireland U21 medal as starting midfielder in a 2011 final triumph against Dublin.

Advertisement

Coen, who follows in the footsteps of Joe Canning and several other members of the 2017 team that have called it a day in recent years, also confirmed that he would continue to play at club level with Loughrea.

“I’ve been privileged to share a dressing room with so many wonderful players and work with great people and management teams along the way which I am forever grateful,” the player said in a statement issued tonight.

“It’s been a huge honour and privilege to play senior hurling with Galway. Now the time has come to retire from inter-county after 12 years in the maroon and while.

“It’s been some journey from corner-back to corner-forward and everything in between. I would like to thank my wife Meadhbh, my wonderful family, and friends for their constant support over the years.

“We have all enjoyed the journey and have covered every corner of Ireland with the maroon and white.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

“I would also like to thank the Galway supporters who have travelled the length and breadth of the country supporting us.

“I am fortunate to be part of an incredible GAA club in Loughrea and look forward to continuing my career in the blue and yellow for many more years to come.”