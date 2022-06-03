Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 3 June 2022
Advertisement

Cody makes four changes to Kilkenny side for Leinster final clash with Galway

The Cats are going for three in a row on Saturday evening.

By Maurice Brosnan Friday 3 Jun 2022, 10:41 PM
41 minutes ago 2,019 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5782729
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BRIAN CODY HAS made four changes from the Kilkenny team that fell to Wexford in the Leinster championship round-robin as they prepare to take on Galway in Croke Park on Saturday. 

The Cats are going for three in a row on Saturday evening and Cody has named Huw Lawlor at fullback, with Conor Fogarty, Billy Ryan and Richie Leahy also named to start.

Conor Delaney, Alan Murphy, Walter Walsh and Tom Phelan make way. 

Henry Shefflin has named the same team that started their 0-27 to 0-21 victory over Dublin in Pearse Stadium. 

Included in the matchday squad is Donal O’Shea. The son of former Tipperary manager Eamon, he was crowned minor hurler of the year in 2018 after leading the Tribesmen to All-Ireland glory and has been a star in the Galway U20 attack over the past two seasons.

Throw-in at Croke Park is 7pm. 

Galway 

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 6. Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore Maree), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’),

8. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields) 9. David Burke (St Thomas’),

10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 12. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh),

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 15. Brian Concannon (Kilmordaly)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

 Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels),

8. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks) 

10. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12. Richie Leahy (Rower Instioge)

13. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie