Cody makes four changes to Kilkenny side for Leinster final clash with Galway

BRIAN CODY HAS made four changes from the Kilkenny team that fell to Wexford in the Leinster championship round-robin as they prepare to take on Galway in Croke Park on Saturday.

The Cats are going for three in a row on Saturday evening and Cody has named Huw Lawlor at fullback, with Conor Fogarty, Billy Ryan and Richie Leahy also named to start.

Conor Delaney, Alan Murphy, Walter Walsh and Tom Phelan make way.

The Kilkenny team to play @GalwayGAA in tomorrow's @gaaleinster Final has been announced. pic.twitter.com/jGPoXajG43 — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) June 3, 2022

Henry Shefflin has named the same team that started their 0-27 to 0-21 victory over Dublin in Pearse Stadium.

Included in the matchday squad is Donal O’Shea. The son of former Tipperary manager Eamon, he was crowned minor hurler of the year in 2018 after leading the Tribesmen to All-Ireland glory and has been a star in the Galway U20 attack over the past two seasons.

🔈TEAM NEWS🔈

Our Senior Hurling team to face Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Final in Croke Park tomorrow is announced👇



Wishing Henry Shefflin, team management & panel the Best of Luck👊



🎟️Ticket Details🎟️https://t.co/roEho0sI1R#riseofthetribes pic.twitter.com/8a6ielgYRk — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) June 3, 2022

Throw-in at Croke Park is 7pm.

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 6. Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore Maree), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’),

8. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields) 9. David Burke (St Thomas’),

10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 12. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh),

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 15. Brian Concannon (Kilmordaly)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan),

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels),

8. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12. Richie Leahy (Rower Instioge)

13. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)