Four senior panellists named on Galway U20 side while Laois also show hand for quarter-final clash

GALWAY AND LAOIS have named the teams that will face each other in the quarter-final of the U20 Leinster hurling championship tomorrow at O’Moore Park [throw-in, 7.30pm].

There are four members of the Galway senior panel included on the side that will take to the field.

Darach Fahy has been named to start in goals while TJ Brennan slots into full-back with Diarmuid Kilcommins on the half-back line.

Conor Walsh has been named to start at half-forward.

There are also two members of the minor side that captured the 2019 All-Ireland title included in the team, with Ian McGlynn pairing up with Alex Connaire at midfield.

The Laois team includes three changes from the side that defeated Carlow in October, before the competition was stalled due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Ciaran Burke, John Maher, and James Duggan all come into the side to replace Conor Cosgrove, James Duggan and Liam Delaney all making way.

The winners of Friday’s game will face Kilkenny in the semi-final.

U20 Hurling Team News
Galway U20 team to face Laois in the Leinster Championship Quarter Final on Friday 11th December announced

Good Luck to the Management team and squad! pic.twitter.com/dfNi3CirHp — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) December 9, 2020

Galway

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Oisin Salmon (Clarinbridge)

3. T.J.Brennan (Clarinbridge)

4. Jason O’Donoghue (Gort)

5. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown)

6. Adam Brett (Killimordaly)

7. Dylan Shaughnessy (Loughrea)

8. Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron)

9. Alex Connaire (Sarsfields)

10. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore)

11. Sean Neary (Castlegar)

12. Adrian Prendergast (Craughwell)

13. Oisin Flannery (St.Thomas’)

14. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt)

15. Donal O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

Subs

16. Paddy Rabbitte (Athenry)

17. Caimin Killeen (Loughrea)

18. Conor Flaherty (Carnmore)

19. Eoin Lawless (Athenry)

20. Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge)

21. Sean McDonagh (Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough)

22. Mark Gill (Castlegar)

23. Mark Kennedy (Clarinbridge)

24. Paddy Commins (Gort)

U20 Hurling Manager Enda Lyons has announced his team to take on Galway in The Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Qtr Final



Unfortunately due to restrictions our fans won't be able to attend but you will be able to watch the game live with thanks to @SportTG4 on YouTube pic.twitter.com/AU9YhXmrul — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) December 9, 2020

Laois

1. Cathal Dunne (Clough-Ballacolla)

2. Danny Brennan (Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe)

3. Enda Parlon (Borris-Kilcotton)

4. Aaron Gaughan (Castletown)

5. Fionan Mahoney (Abbeyleix)

6. Ciaran Burke (The Harps)

7. Padraic Dunne (The Harps)

8. John Maher (Rosenallis)

9. Joe Phelan (Castletown)

10. Ciaran Byrne (Abbeyleix)

11. Daniel Delaney (Camross)

12. Thep Fitzpatrick (Rathdowney-Errill)

13. Tomas Keyes (Camross)

14. Mark Hennessy (Clough-Ballacolla)

15. James Duggan (The Harps)

