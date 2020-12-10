BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 10 December 2020
Advertisement

Four senior panellists named on Galway U20 side while Laois also show hand for quarter-final clash

The sides will do battle on Friday at O’Moore Park.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 12:30 PM
22 minutes ago 415 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5294887
Diarmuid Kilcommins has been named to start at half-back for tomorrow's game,
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Diarmuid Kilcommins has been named to start at half-back for tomorrow's game,
Diarmuid Kilcommins has been named to start at half-back for tomorrow's game,
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

GALWAY AND LAOIS have named the teams that will face each other in the quarter-final of the U20 Leinster hurling championship tomorrow at O’Moore Park [throw-in, 7.30pm].

There are four members of the Galway senior panel included on the side that will take to the field.

Darach Fahy has been named to start in goals while TJ Brennan slots into full-back with Diarmuid Kilcommins on the half-back line.

Conor Walsh has been named to start at half-forward.

There are also two members of the minor side that captured the 2019 All-Ireland title included in the team, with Ian McGlynn pairing up with Alex Connaire at midfield.

The Laois team includes three changes from the side that defeated Carlow in October, before the competition was stalled due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Ciaran Burke, John Maher, and James Duggan all come into the side to replace Conor Cosgrove, James Duggan and Liam Delaney all making way.

The winners of Friday’s game will face Kilkenny in the semi-final.

Galway

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Oisin Salmon (Clarinbridge)
3. T.J.Brennan (Clarinbridge) 
4. Jason O’Donoghue (Gort)

5. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown)
6. Adam Brett (Killimordaly)
7. Dylan Shaughnessy (Loughrea)

8. Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron)
9. Alex Connaire (Sarsfields)

10. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore)
11. Sean Neary (Castlegar)
12. Adrian Prendergast (Craughwell)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

13. Oisin Flannery (St.Thomas’)
14. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt)
15. Donal O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

Subs

16. Paddy Rabbitte (Athenry)
17. Caimin Killeen (Loughrea)
18. Conor Flaherty (Carnmore)
19. Eoin Lawless (Athenry)
20. Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge)
21. Sean McDonagh (Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough)
22. Mark Gill (Castlegar)
23. Mark Kennedy (Clarinbridge)
24. Paddy Commins (Gort)

Laois

1. Cathal Dunne (Clough-Ballacolla)

2. Danny Brennan (Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe)
3. Enda Parlon (Borris-Kilcotton)
4. Aaron Gaughan (Castletown)

5. Fionan Mahoney (Abbeyleix)
6. Ciaran Burke (The Harps)
7. Padraic Dunne (The Harps)

8. John Maher (Rosenallis)
9. Joe Phelan (Castletown)

10. Ciaran Byrne (Abbeyleix)
11. Daniel Delaney (Camross)
12. Thep Fitzpatrick (Rathdowney-Errill)

13. Tomas Keyes (Camross)
14. Mark Hennessy (Clough-Ballacolla)
15. James Duggan (The Harps)

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie