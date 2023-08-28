Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
INPHO Galway's Darren Morrissey and Armagh's Jarly Óg Burns.
# Tune in
Galway and Armagh senior GAA club games live on TV next Sunday
Ballinasloe and Silverbridge host the two encounters on TG4.
44
0
4 minutes ago

GALWAY HURLING AND Armagh football are in the club spotlight as part of next Sunday’s live TV senior GAA action on TG4.

A double-bill of action from Ballinasloe and Silverbridge is in store.

The Galway senior hurling round 3 tie pits Ardrahan against Sarsfields. Galway county team-mates will be in opposition with Cianan and Darach Fahy part of Ardrahan’s setup, while Sarsfields can call on Joseph and Kevin Cooney, and Darren Morrissey.

Then the Armagh senior football round 3 tie sees Silverbridge Harps play Shane O’Neills. Jarly Óg Burns, Greg McCabe and Ciarán Mackin are club players from this pair who featured for Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh squad this year.

Sunday 3 September

Galway Senior Hurling Championship Round 3 – Group 4

  • Ardrahan v Sarsfields, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 2.15pm.

(Commentary: Mac Dara Mac Donncha and Cathal Moore; Analysis: Cathal Moore and Cathal King).

Armagh Senior Football Championship Round 3 – Group C

  • Silverbridge v Shane O’Neills, Silverbridge,  4pm.

(Commentary: Brian Tyers and Charlie Vernon).

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     