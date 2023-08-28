Galway and Armagh senior GAA club games live on TV next Sunday

GALWAY HURLING AND Armagh football are in the club spotlight as part of next Sunday’s live TV senior GAA action on TG4.

A double-bill of action from Ballinasloe and Silverbridge is in store.

Advertisement

The Galway senior hurling round 3 tie pits Ardrahan against Sarsfields. Galway county team-mates will be in opposition with Cianan and Darach Fahy part of Ardrahan’s setup, while Sarsfields can call on Joseph and Kevin Cooney, and Darren Morrissey.

Then the Armagh senior football round 3 tie sees Silverbridge Harps play Shane O’Neills. Jarly Óg Burns, Greg McCabe and Ciarán Mackin are club players from this pair who featured for Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh squad this year.

Sunday 3 September

Galway Senior Hurling Championship Round 3 – Group 4

Ardrahan v Sarsfields, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 2.15pm.

(Commentary: Mac Dara Mac Donncha and Cathal Moore; Analysis: Cathal Moore and Cathal King).

Armagh Senior Football Championship Round 3 – Group C

Silverbridge v Shane O’Neills, Silverbridge, 4pm.

(Commentary: Brian Tyers and Charlie Vernon).