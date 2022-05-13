Galway brush aside Wexford to maintain promotion push

John Caulfield's side went level on points with Cork after their win tonight.

GALWAY EARNED a convincing 4-0 win away to Wexford in the First Division tonight.

The game was effectively over as a contest after 27 minutes, with the visitors 3-0 up.

Killian Brouder opened the scoring early on before Stephen Walsh found the net twice within the space of 13 minutes to all but end the hosts’ hopes of getting anything from the game.

David Hurley added a fourth from the penalty spot on 69 minutes to round off a comfortable evening.

With Cork not playing this game week, the result sees John Caulfield’s men go level on points with the table toppers, with goal difference now only separating the two sides.

Elsewhere, third-place Waterford won 4-2 against Cobh at the RSC.

It was not an easy night for the Blues, as they twice came from behind to secure victory.

Jack Larkin put the visitors ahead in the third minute before Gary Hunt’s side responded just after the half-hour mark through Phoenix Maclaren Patterson.

However, Larkin restored his team’s advantage just three minutes later.

Waterford then produced an impressive second-half fightback — Roland Idowu levelled matters once more five minutes after the re-start.

Louis Britton then gave his side the lead for the first time with 12 minutes remaining before a stoppage-time goal from Callum Stringer added some gloss to scoreline.

Meanwhile, fourth-place Longford earned a hard-fought 2-1 win away to bottom-of-the-table Athlone.

Shane Barnes gave the hosts the lead on 19 minutes, but their rivals hit back with two first-half goals in the space of four minutes from Karl Chambers and Ryan Graydon.

And that’s the way it stayed for the remainder of the game, as Town ensured they remain two points behind Waterford in the playoff places.

Finally, it was a frustrating evening for Treaty United at Markets Field, as they had to be content with a point following a 2-2 draw against a dogged Bray outfit.

The hosts twice led through Enda Curran and Jack Lynch, but the Seagulls responded with second-half goals from Kieran Waters and Paul Fox.