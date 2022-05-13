Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 13 May 2022
Advertisement

Galway brush aside Wexford to maintain promotion push

Elsewhere, third-place Waterford won 4-2 against Cobh at the RSC.

By The42 Team Friday 13 May 2022, 10:33 PM
49 minutes ago 865 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5763851
John Caulfield's side went level on points with Cork after their win tonight.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
John Caulfield's side went level on points with Cork after their win tonight.
John Caulfield's side went level on points with Cork after their win tonight.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY EARNED a convincing 4-0 win away to Wexford in the First Division tonight.

The game was effectively over as a contest after 27 minutes, with the visitors 3-0 up.

Killian Brouder opened the scoring early on before Stephen Walsh found the net twice within the space of 13 minutes to all but end the hosts’ hopes of getting anything from the game.

David Hurley added a fourth from the penalty spot on 69 minutes to round off a comfortable evening.

With Cork not playing this game week, the result sees John Caulfield’s men go level on points with the table toppers, with goal difference now only separating the two sides.

Elsewhere, third-place Waterford won 4-2 against Cobh at the RSC.

It was not an easy night for the Blues, as they twice came from behind to secure victory.

Jack Larkin put the visitors ahead in the third minute before Gary Hunt’s side responded just after the half-hour mark through Phoenix Maclaren Patterson.

However, Larkin restored his team’s advantage just three minutes later.

Waterford then produced an impressive second-half fightback — Roland Idowu levelled matters once more five minutes after the re-start.

Louis Britton then gave his side the lead for the first time with 12 minutes remaining before a stoppage-time goal from Callum Stringer added some gloss to scoreline.

Meanwhile, fourth-place Longford earned a hard-fought 2-1 win away to bottom-of-the-table Athlone.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Shane Barnes gave the hosts the lead on 19 minutes, but their rivals hit back with two first-half goals in the space of four minutes from Karl Chambers and Ryan Graydon.

And that’s the way it stayed for the remainder of the game, as Town ensured they remain two points behind Waterford in the playoff places.

Finally, it was a frustrating evening for Treaty United at Markets Field, as they had to be content with a point following a 2-2 draw against a dogged Bray outfit.

The hosts twice led through Enda Curran and Jack Lynch, but the Seagulls responded with second-half goals from Kieran Waters and Paul Fox.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie