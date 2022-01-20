Membership : Access or Sign Up
All-Ireland camogie champions Galway agree landmark €250,000 sponsorship deal

The Tribeswomen were previously sponsored by Supermac’s.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 8:43 AM
1 hour ago 2,069 Views 0 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR camogie champions Galway have agreed a €250,000 sponsorship deal with an Irish company called Westerwood Global.

The news comes following the recent conclusion of Galway’s 20-year sponsorship link with the famous fast-food chain Supermac’s.

This new deal between the Tribeswomen and Westerwood Global will run for five years and will be formally launched in Galway at the end of January.

As part of the partnership, Westerwood Global will pay the Galway county camogie board €250,000 to secure sponsorship rights including branding rights for all the county’s camogie teams, including Cathal Murray’s All-Ireland champions.

The Galway camogie chairman Brian Griffin says the new sponsorship deal is “ground-breaking” for the sport.

“What is different about this deal is that it has been conceived and negotiated as a stand-alone deal for camogie in Galway,” he says in the statement.

“We believe it is the first significant sponsorship for a county that recognises the substantial commercial value of camogie in its own right, and it sets a new benchmark for the sport.

“Women’s sport is transforming. A few years ago, our ambition for sponsorship was to be able to defray the costs of jerseys and kits for our teams. Now we will have substantial sums of money to invest directly to support camogie across the county.

“Every girl and young woman who plays camogie in Galway will benefit from this deal. It
transforms our ambitions for the coming years.”

In addition to having the Westerwood Global logo on Galway jerseys, the company will also have “branding rights for interview backdrops controlled by Galway Camogie and on various promotional materials including social media channels, programes, magazines, brochures, and advertisements.”

Westerwood Global is an Irish company which was founded in 2000 by Basil Holian, who played at county minor level with the Galway hurlers, and also with his native Athenry club.

The company, which has headquarters in Maynooth, provides manufacturing and maintenance support services across the globe to manufacturers in high tech industries like semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

