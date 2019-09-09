This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He told me we better win' - Galway star meets clubmate as All-Ireland heroes visit Children's Hospital

The victorious Galway camogie team brought the O’Duffy Cup to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 9 Sep 2019, 3:12 PM
https://the42.ie/4801705

THERE WERE SMILES all round as the victorious Galway senior camogie squad brought the O’Duffy Cup to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin on Monday.

The Tribeswomen produced an incredible display to edge out Kilkenny in Sunday’s thrilling decider, and secure their first senior All-Ireland crown since 2013.

Galway hit three first-half goals to send them on their way to a six-point victory which marked a third consecutive All-Ireland final defeat for the Cats.

As is tradition for All-Ireland winners, the Galway team came to visit the staff and patients at Crumlin Children’s Hospital to continue their celebrations.

For team captain Sarah Dervan, there was one particular person from her home in Mullagh that she was keen to meet.

Darragh Ruygers sent a message to the Galway full-back wishing her the best of luck ahead of the game, and she was thrilled to bring the O’Duffy Cup to him after their victory.

It’s just unbelievable,” she told RTÉ. “Darragh sent me a fabulous good luck message on Saturday. [He] told me we better win [and] that he’d be here waiting for us.

“Sure enough he was the first kid on show. Look, it’s just unbelievable. It’s a huge honour to be here and be able to meet the kids and everything, it’s just fantastic.”

Galway players visit Lexi Heffernan

heather-cooney-ciara-murphy-catherine-finnerty-and-lisa-casserly-with-lexi-heffernan Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Lexi Heffernan with the O’Duffy Cup

lexi-heffernan-with-the-oduffy-cup-cup Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Shauna Healy, Emma Helebert and Catherine Finnerty with Maebh Gallagher

shauna-healy-emma-helebert-and-catherine-finnerty-with-maebh-gallagher Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Sarah Dervan with her neighbours Darragh Ruygers and Audrey Coone

sarah-dervan-with-her-neighbours-darragh-ruygers-and-audrey-coone Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Galway players with the hospital staff

the-galway-team-with-hospital-staff Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

