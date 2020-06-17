Adult players to play at least three games as Galway unveil club hurling championship proposals

The victorious St Thomas team after capturing the Galway crown last year.

The victorious St Thomas team after capturing the Galway crown last year.

GALWAY ARE THE latest county to reveal their list of proposals for how they plan to run their club hurling championships amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

A document published on the official Galway GAA website outlines how club competitions will be restructured at senior, intermediate, junior and minor level this season.

The revised format of the championships aim to “provide every adult club hurler in Galway with a minimum of three championship matches in 2020,” according to the document.

The senior A and senior B competitions will consist of 12 teams each with three groups of four teams in both divisions, as St Thomas set out to defend their crown.

The preliminary quarter finals will be between two of the second-placed teams in senior A and the six senior B clubs that finished first and second in their groups.

Four senior A teams will go straight through to the quarter-finals and will be seeded against the four teams that come through the preliminary quarter-finals.

The semi-finals will be an open draw before the final takes place.

Galway Senior Hurling Championship 2020

Senior A – 12 Teams

Three groups of 4 teams

Not more than two of the 2019 semi-finalists can be drawn together in one group and 2019 county finalists are kept apart

Top teams in each group plus one drawn 2nd placed team goes straight through to Quarter finals

Remaining two 2nd placed teams go to the Preliminary Quarter finals

Bottom team in each group is relegated to Senior B for 2021

Senior B – 12 teams

3 groups of 4 teams

2019 Senior A teams kept apart

Top two teams in each group enter the Preliminary Quarter finals

Group winners promoted to Senior A for 2021

Bottom placed teams in each group enter relegation playoffs to Intermediate Championship for 2021

Rounds 1-3: Group stages

Round 4: Preliminary Quarter finals between two of the 2nd placed teams in Senior A and the six Senior B clubs that finished 1st and 2nd in their groups

Round 5: Quarter finals (Four Senior A teams straight through to the Quarter finals are seeded against the 4 teams that come through the Preliminary Quarter finals)

Round 6: Semi-finals Open Draw

Round 7: Final

Full details on the senior, intermediate, junior and minor hurling club championships are available here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!