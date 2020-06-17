This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Adult players to play at least three games as Galway unveil club hurling championship proposals

The aim of the revised format is to give every adult player at least three games.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 12:07 PM
The victorious St Thomas team after capturing the Galway crown last year.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY ARE THE latest county to reveal their list of proposals for how they plan to run their club hurling championships amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

A document published on the official Galway GAA website outlines how club competitions will be restructured at senior, intermediate, junior and minor level this season.

The revised format of the championships aim to “provide every adult club hurler in Galway with a minimum of three championship matches in 2020,” according to the document.

The senior A and senior B competitions will consist of 12 teams each with three groups of four teams in both divisions, as St Thomas set out to defend their crown.

The preliminary quarter finals will be between two of the second-placed teams in senior A and the six senior B clubs that finished first and second in their groups.

Four senior A teams will go straight through to the quarter-finals and will be seeded against the four teams that come through the preliminary quarter-finals.

The semi-finals will be an open draw before the final takes place.

Galway Senior Hurling Championship 2020

Senior A – 12 Teams

  • Three groups of 4 teams
  • Not more than two of the 2019 semi-finalists can be drawn together in one group and 2019 county finalists are kept apart
  • Top teams in each group plus one drawn 2nd placed team goes straight through to Quarter finals
  • Remaining two 2nd placed teams go to the Preliminary Quarter finals
  • Bottom team in each group is relegated to Senior B for 2021

Senior B – 12 teams 

  • 3 groups of 4 teams
  • 2019 Senior A teams kept apart
  • Top two teams in each group enter the Preliminary Quarter finals
  • Group winners promoted to Senior A for 2021
  • Bottom placed teams in each group enter relegation playoffs to Intermediate Championship for 2021

Rounds 1-3: Group stages

  • Round 4: Preliminary Quarter finals between two of the 2nd placed teams in Senior A and the six Senior B clubs that finished 1st and 2nd in their groups
  • Round 5: Quarter finals (Four Senior A teams straight through to the Quarter finals are seeded against the 4 teams that come through the Preliminary Quarter finals)
  • Round 6: Semi-finals Open Draw
  • Round 7: Final

Full details on the senior, intermediate, junior and minor hurling club championships are available here.

