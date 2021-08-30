Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 30 August 2021
'I thought it was a penalty actually' - Red cards in spotlight ahead of All-Ireland final

Dervla Higgins and Orla Cronin were both dismissed during yesterday’s semi-finals in Croke Park.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Aug 2021, 5:27 PM
59 minutes ago 1,410 Views 0 Comments
GALWAY AND CORK are both preparing for an All-Ireland decider after semi-final successes yesterday in Croke Park, but the wins were clouded for both by the sight of a red card being shown to one of their players in the finale.

orla-cronin-red-carded-by-referee-john-dermody Orla Cronin is shown a red card in yesterday's All-Ireland semi-final.

Galway’s defender Dervla Higgins was sent-off late in their semi-final win over Tipperary while later in the second game, Cork’s Orla Cronin was dismissed during their triumph against Kilkenny.

The Higgins incident seems clearcut in that she was harshly treated as video footage later demonstrated it was team-mate Emma Helebert who had struck at a Tipperary player. The camogie rules do not allow for retrospective action which means Helebert cannot not subsequently be sanctioned.

grace-obrien-and-dervla-higgins Tipperary's Grace O'Brien and Galway's Dervla Higgins. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Hopefully Dervla gets off,” remarked Galway boss Cathal Murray afterwards.

“I think it’s mistaken identity and I hope that’s the case. I thought she played really, really well and she doesn’t deserve to miss an All-Ireland over that.

“Ray’s umpires told him so he had no choice but to send her off but Dervla is adamant she didn’t do anything. I don’t think you deserve to miss an All-Ireland over that so hopefully it’ll be sorted out. Hopefully RTÉ pick up something and the red card will be rescinded.”

When the incident was discussed on The Sunday Game last night, the footage confirmed that Higgins was innocent of any striking action.

There was more debate around the red card of Cork forward Cronin. The 2020 All-Star had struck 0-6 and played a key role during the game before being sent to the line. She had been trying to join an attack when Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh barged into her from behind, Cronin responded by swinging back her hurley and then touching Walsh’s facegaurd.

“I didn’t see it,” remarked Cork boss Paudie Murray, while pointing out he felt Katrina Mackey was fouled before Cronin was dismissed.

“I thought it was a penalty actually, looking at it. I think if we look back on it, it should have been a penalty. So I didn’t see the incident.”

The Sunday Game panellist Aoife Sheehan was unsure about the level of contact by Cronin and feels missing an All-Ireland final for such an incident would be ‘harsh’.

Cork’s place in the final was secured by the winning point from captain Linda Collins, who came off the bench to make a major impact.

“It was unfortunate on Linda in one way that she didn’t start but we put a lot of thought into it,” explained Cork boss Murray.

“We wanted an impact off of her and I think we got it. I think it panned out quite well. We looked at probably over the last two years, we didn’t get a kick towards the end of games. I think last year, we felt if we had someone to come in with 10 or 15 minutes to go, we probably would have come out winners.”

