This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway see off Cork and return to All-Ireland final for the first time in four years

The National League champions will be looking for a first All-Ireland Camogie Championship since 2013.

By Daragh Ó Conchúir Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 9:29 PM
10 minutes ago 384 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4771056
Galway's Carrie Dolan celebrates after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Galway's Carrie Dolan celebrates after the game.
Galway's Carrie Dolan celebrates after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Galway 0-14

Cork 1-10

Daragh Ó Conchúir reports from LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

GALWAY PRODUCED A performance of real steel to match their talent to return to the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final for the first time in four years.

They already have National League honours under their belt and will be looking for a first Championship success since 2013.

In the process, they put an end to Cork’s reign and the Rebels’ three-in-a-row dreams.

In a one-point game, it is impossible to discuss merit but Galway led from the time Carrie Dolan slotted a 24th minute free and never gave up that lead, despite the savage efforts of their valiant opponents.

Picking a significant moment in such a close affair can be difficult but in the period after Julia White hand-passed to the net for Cork in the 18th minute after a blistering run by Hannah Looney, Galway outscored Cork by six points to one.

Amy O'Connor and Heather Cooney Cork's Amy O'Connor and Heather Cooney of Galway. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In the context of how the scoreboard read at the final whistle, that was significant.

The workrate on show was phenomenal in a very physical affair and it is certainly an area of improvement among the Tribeswomen in recent years. So too was the tactical approach and in particular, the pressure they placed on Aoife Murray’s puckouts, so often the launching pad for Cork attacks.

Galway would have been delighted too with the amount of space they were able to get Niamh Kilkenny into, and the Pearses flier responded with a player-of-the-match performance.

Cork looked sharp early on despite not having played for four weeks, in comparison to Galway’s two, replying to the concession of an early Ailish O’Reilly point to lead by two, Orla Cotter (free), Linda Collins and Katrina Mackey hitting the target.

Mackey’s point came straight after Sarah Healy had her 12th minute penalty saved by Gemma O’Connor, after Laura Hayes had fouled Carrie Dolan, following a mistake by Aoife Murray.

Healy proved unbothered by the failure to convert and would go on to make a couple of key interventions, gathering well under heavy pressure just before the break and then making a really good save from a deflection 10 minutes into the second half.

Tara Kenny celebrates at the final whistle Tara Kenny celebrates at the final whistle. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Galway didn’t fret either, not even when White put Cork a goal ahead. They were level four minutes later, Kilkenny splitting the posts and Caitriona Cormican hitting a pair inside 60 seconds.

Cork’s most dangerous attacker, Amy O’Connor restored Cork’s lead but Aoife Donohue and two Dolan scores put some daylight between the sides.

There would never be much between them but Galway would always keep their noses in front and it was 0-10 to 1-6 at the change of ends.

The intensity lifted further in the second half, although the scoring rate dropped, and if there were plenty of mistakes, that was assuredly down to the do-or-die nature of the exchanges.

Murray drew Niamh Hanniffy out from the full-forward line to good effect, Aoife Donohue and Kilkenny were flourishing, but at the other end, Cork were heavily reliant on O’Connor to make ground.

Hanniffy hit an inspirational point on the hour despite shipping a heavy tackle by Laura Treacy and though O’Connor made it a one-point game again with two minutes of injury time still remaining, Galway held firm for a September 8th date with Kilkenny.

Scorers for Galway: C Dolan 0-5 (3fs); N Kilkenny 0-3; A Donohue, C Cormican 0-2 each; N Hanniffy, A O’Reilly 0-1 each

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor 0-4; O Cotter 0-3 (fs); J White 1-0; O Cronin, K Mackey, L Collins 0-1 each

Cork: A Murray, L Treacy, P Mackey, L Hayes, H Looney, G O’Connor, C Sigerson, L Coppinger, B Corkery, K Mackey, O Cronin, O Cotter, J White, L Collins, A O’Connor

Substitutes for Cork: N McCarthy for White (53), K Hickey for Corkery (54), L Homan for K Mackey (56)

Galway: Sarah Healy, Shauna Healy, S Dervan, T Kenny, L Ryan, E Helebert, H Cooney, A Donohue, N Kilkenny, A O’Reilly, S Spellman, C Dolan, N Hanniffy, N Coen

Substitutes for Galway: C Finnerty for Coen (48), R Hennelly for Spellman (60+3)

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Ó Conchúir
@RebelDevil71
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie