Saturday 26 February 2022
Shane Walsh scores 2-8 as Galway overwhelm Cork in second half to triumph

Eight points separated the teams in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 6:53 PM
Shane Walsh impressed for Galway today.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Galway 3-22

Cork 2-17

GALWAY’S PROMOTION PROSPECTS received another major boost as Shane Walsh put on a scoring masterclass in their successful trip to Cork this evening.

Padraic Joyce’s side, who had last week’s game postponed against Offaly, claimed their third win on the bounce in Division 2 of the football league, with Walsh shooting 2-8 and attacking colleague Damien Comer also finding the net.

For Cork a struggling league campaign continues as they sustained their third loss in the second tier and are set for a relegation scrap.

Steven Sherlock excelled in attack for Keith Ricken’s team as he fired 0-10, while goals arrived in either half from youngsters Blake Murphy and Daniel O’Connell.

But after a competitive opening half which saw the teams tied at 1-12 apiece at the break, the complexion of the game changed in the second half as Galway dominated.

More to follow…

