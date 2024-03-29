Stephen Walsh strikes late to secure points for Galway

Derry City 0

Galway United 1

STEPHEN WALSH’S SUBLIME 85th minute goal clinched a memorable victory for Galway United at the Brandywell as Derry City suffered back-to-back defeats.

It was the first time since May 2015 the Tribesmen recorded a win on Foyleside and Walsh’s effort was worthy of it.

The striker, who was named in the First Division Team of the Year last season, chipped the ball over the head of Mark Connolly and sent a left-footed strike past Brian Maher.

It was a deserving win for John Caulfield’s troops who were twice denied by superb saves from Brian Maher who was fresh from his call-up to John O’Shea’s Ireland squad.

The only positive for Derry whose 100% home record came to an abrupt end was the return to action of midfielder Ciaron Harkin who missed the last 25 months through successive ACL injuries.

The Creggan man came on as a second half substitute but was unable to help his hometown club get a result over the well drilled visitors.

Ruaidhri Higgins made three changes from the team which fell to a first defeat of the season at Bohemians before the international break.

The surprise omission was Galwegian, Pat Hoban who started on the bench while Shane McEleney and Michael Duffy and Will Patching returned.

It was a depleted City bench with skipper Patrick McEleney, Sadou Diallo and Ben Doherty among the Brandywell walking wounded.

Galway, seeking to end a three match winless run, made two changes with Aodh Dervion and Jeanno Esua preferred to Conor O’Keefe and Walsh.

It was Galway’s first visit to Foyleside since June 2017 when they lost 2-1 to the Candy Stripes.

Karl O’Sullivan swivelled neatly on the edge of the box before firing goalwards on the half volley which was parried clear by the alert Brian Maher four minutes in.

The Tribesmen started confidently and Derry didn’t register their first attempt on goal until the 17th minute when McMullan tried his luck from 25 yards but dragged his effort wide of the target.

McEleney should’ve done better when he rose to meet Michael Duffy’s inswinging corner kick on 28 minutes but his downward header from eight yards bounced the wrong side of the post.

Mark Connolly skimmed the top of the crossbar on the hour mark with a bullet close range header from Duffy’s free-kick.

It was the closest either side had come to breaking the deadlock with that early O’Sullivan strike the only shot on target from both sides up until that point.

Three minutes later Ronan Boyce was gifted a free header from Duffy’s corner on the other side but headed across goal and well wide of the mark.

At the other end Vince Borden played a lovely throughball to set Dervin in behind his man but he was denied by a brilliant one handed save from Maher.

Higgins went to his bench in response with top goalscorer Hoban entering the fray for the final 25 minutes.

John Caulfield matched that move with the introduction of top marksman Stephen Walsh moments later as both teams sensed an opportunity to clinch victory.

The biggest cheer of the night arrived on 76 minutes when Harkin returned to the pitch for the first time since February 2022, making his 100th appearance for the club.

It was Galway who broke the deadlock with five minutes left on the clock and it was a goal worthy of winning the match.

Walsh latched onto a long ball, raced towards goal and cleverly clipped the ball over the head of Connolly before slotting past Maher with his left foot despite the attentions of the recovering McEleney.

Duffy volleyed wide of the post in the 89th minute before the fourth official signalled six minutes additional time.

Derry couldn’t break down a resolute Galway defence as they go into Monday night’s crunch clash with Shelbourne at Tolka Park on the back of consecutive defeats.

Galway marched onto Monday’s meeting with Bohemians with confidence.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, S McEleney, Connolly, McJannet; Patching, McEneff (Harkin 76),Duffy; Kelly (Hoban 65), Mullen (Patton 84), McMullan; Subs Not Used – Ryan, Coll, Todd, McGinty, McCay.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Slevin, Brouder, Kazeem; Dervin (Walsh 68), McCormack, Borden (Hickey 90), Hurley ( Donelon 94), O’Sullivan (Nugent 90), McCarthy; Subs Not Used – Wright, O’Keefe,Gaxha, Lomboto. Fitzgerald.

Referee: Declan Toland.