Brilliant Comer leads Galway past Derry to first All-Ireland final in 21 years

Galway 2-8

Derry 1-6

NEAR THE END of an unusual game, Damien Comer received a standing ovation from the Galway supporters as he was called ashore.

He walked off with arms over his head and was embraced by Galway coach Cian O’Neill on the sideline. It was his greatest day in the Galway jersey.

The Tribesmen had been scoreless and three down after 21 mins when Comer bulled his way through and scored their first point. He led the Galway charge in the first-half, adding a score and setting up another.

But it was the second period when he had his greatest impact struck two goals. The first one broke the Derry resistance. The second sealed Galway’s place in their first All-Ireland final since 2001.

For the first time this summer, Derry had a lead to chase and they didn’t have the energy or ingenuity to break down the Galway rearguard.

After a nervy start, the Connacht champions were tactically excellent here. They were full value for the five-point win. They defended brilliantly and turned Derry over time after time, particularly in the second-half. 2-4 of their tally arrived from turnovers, summing up the oxygen they got from taking the ball off Derry.

Shane Walsh kicked three vital frees at the start of the second-half to put daylight between the teams and then Comer took control.

The penalty shoot-out win over Armagh undoubtedly filled them with confidence. Now they can sit back and enjoy tomorrow’s Dublin-Kerry semi-final before plotting for two weeks’ time.

Derry’s season ends in disappointment. In time they’ll appreciate what a wonderful season it’s been, winning Ulster and reaching the last four of the All-Ireland series. But there will be a tinge of ‘what if’ for Rory Gallagher and his squad over the winter. They’ll hardly get a better chance to reach the final.

Derry’s forward line failed to function today. After scoring five goals against Clare, they never held the same threat. They failed to score from play between the 12th and 62nd minute, which summed up their evening.

On another note, serious questions will be asked about the future of Hawk-Eye after this game.

After a Shane Walsh 45 sailed between the posts, the score detection system made the faulty decision to signal wide. Most worryingly, the Hawk-Eye graphic showed the ball sailing wide when it clearly went between the posts.

Discussions took place with referee Brendan Cawley, his officials and the GAA’s director of games and administration Feargal McGill before the second period began. The score was awarded to Galway, handing them a massive boost.

Derry matched up Brendan Rogers on Comer, Chrissy McKaigue on Robert Finnerty and Conor McCluskey on Walsh.

McCluskey endured at a tough afternoon at this venue as a minor on David Clifford in the All-Ireland minor final. He had far more joy in the company of Walsh and defended brilliantly on the numerous occasions the Galway star tried to run at him.

McKaigue completely nulled Finnerty’s threat and early on it looked like Rogers had the measure of Comer.

He broke forward for a couple of early scores. The game was played on Derry’s terms for the opening quarter when they led by 0-3 to no score.

Galway’s attack stuttered. They had four early misses, most of them pot-shots from distance. Their shooting accuracy was just 28% in the first 35 minutes.

It was a muted atmosphere for a game of this magnitude with conversations breaking out among the crowd during the lulls in play.

Galway's Paul Conroy with Conor Glass and Padraig McGrogan of Derry contest a high ball. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Galway finally got off the mark in the 22nd minute. Comer showed great leadership, driving at Derry and firing over. Slowly, Galway started to improve.

John Daly broke forward and clipped a point. Comer continued to lead the charge. He drove at Rogers and won a 45 after a block from Shane McGuigan.

Walsh’s 45 appeared to go over until it was ruled out by Hawk-Eye. By the start of the second-half, that score was added to Galway’s total. Comer’s point just before the break meant Galway were level at 0-4 apiece.

A hat-trick Walsh frees shortly after the restart sent them ahead by three. Every time he took a placed kick, a wall of Derry players lined up in front of him. It had little impact. His striking was exceptional.

Galway forced a turnover in the Derry attack and calmly worked the ball up field. Comer was left one-one-one with Rogers and when the ball came in he only had one thing on his mind. Rogers slipped and Comer sped away, finishing low into the net.

That meant Galway had outscored Derry by 1-8 to 0-1 since the 12th minute.

The Tribesmen played keep ball for long spells and eventually Derry pushed up their press. Their game is based on gaping forward in groups but when Conor Glass was dispossessed with his goalkeeper Odhran Lynch caught ahead of him, Galway smelled blood.

Liam Silke gave a long delivery into Comer, who drilled into an empty net. Derry’s race was run by that stage. They scored a late consolation goal through Lachlan Murray, but it was merely cosmetic. This was Galway’s day.

Scorers for Galway: Damien Comer 2-2, Shane Walsh 0-4 (0-3f and 0-1 45), John Daly and Johnny Heaney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: Lachlan Murray 1-0, Shane McGuigan 0-3 (0-2f), Brendan Rogers 0-2, Niall Loughlin 0-1.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales).

3. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 7. Kieran Molloy (Corofin), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 2. Liam Silke (Corofin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

10. Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Subs

23. Finnian O Laos (Spidil) for Heaney (60)

18. Billy Mannion (Mountbellew-Moylough) for Comer (67)

25. Dessie Conneely (Moycullen) for Finnerty (69)

21. Paul Kelly (Moycullen) for Patrick Kelly (72)

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 3. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 6. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 11. Shea Downey (Lavey)

22. Niall Toner (Lavey), 10. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen)

13. Benny Heron (Ballinascreen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)

Subs

9. Emmett Bradley (Glen) for Downey (ht)

21. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin) for Toner (56)

19. Ben McCarron (Steelstown) for Heron (61)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)