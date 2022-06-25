Costello hits 1-4 as Galway advance past Derry to book All-Ireland final place

Galway 2-9

Derry 1-11

Michael McMullan reports from Parnell Park

GALWAY BOOKED THEIR place in this year’s All-Ireland minor football final with victory over Derry at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Alan Glynn’s side had to withstand a strong Derry team who came from seven points down to take the spoils by a point.

The Oaks did have a chance to level the game in the closing stages, but Antain Donnelly’s brave effort to save the game went the wrong side of the post.

Galway got off to the best possible start with a cracking goal after a Tomás Farthing run from midfield in the fifth minute paved the way for Jack Lonergan to find the net.

Derry were finding a tough tackling Galway defence difficult to break down and it was the men in maroon that added to their tally with a point from Éanna Monaghan.

A point from Ciaran Chambers opened the Derry account in the 10th minute after a pass from Jonny McGuckian.

Colm Costello added two points and Galway were 1-3 to 0-1 ahead. Lonergan was influential and it was his midfield partner McGlinchey stretched his side’s lead.

Derry finished the half by applying pressure on Galway’s kick-out. When they closed the door, Odhran Crozier’s pass to Conall Higgins opened the defence with Eoin Higgins blasting to the net.

Galway lost midfielder Shay McGlinchey to a black card just before half-time, but they got the perfect start to the second half when Cillian Trayers’ pass found Colm Costello who cracked the ball to the back of the net.

It rocked Derry and when Monaghan took his tally to four points, it looked comfortable for a Galway side who had an exceptional defensive unit.

Johnny McGuckian, Conor Downey and Ciaran Chambers (2) had Derry on the front foot with a rampant late charge of points but Galway held on for victory.

Galway will play the winners of the second semi-final final between Connacht champions Mayo and Kerry in Tullamore.

Colm Costello celebrates Galway's victory. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Scorers for Galway: Colm Costello 1-4 (0-2f), Éanna Monaghan 0-4, Sean Lonergan 1-0, Shay McGlinchey 0-1

Scorers for Derry: Ciaran Chambers 0-6 (0-4f), Eoin Higgins 1-1, Johnny McGuckian 0-1, Ruairi Forbes 0-1, Conor Downey 0-1, Cahir Spiers 0-1

Galway

1. Kyle Gilmore (Cortoon Shamrocks)

2. Tomás Farthing (An Spidéal), 3. Ryan Flaherty (Claregalway), 4. Vinny Gill (Corofin),

5. Mark Mannion (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 6. Cillian Trayers (Claregalway), 7. Ross Coen. (Corofin)

8. Jack Lonergan (Claregalway), 9. Shay McGlinchey (Tuam Stars)

10. Seán Dunne (Bearna), 13. Éanna Monaghan (Claregalway), 11. Owen Morgan (Claregalway)

14. Fionn O’Connor (An Spidéal), 12. Stephen Curley (Annaghdown), 15. Colm Costello (Dunmore MacHales)

Subs

17. Adam Colleran (Mountbellew/Moylough) for R Flaherty (60)

18. Padraic McNella (Moycullen) for R Coen (62)

21. James Summerville (St Michael’s) for F O’Connor (57)

22. Charlie Cox (Moycullen) for S Curley (59)

23. Olan Kelly (Annaghdown) for S Dunne (48)

Referee: Sean Laverty (Antrim)

Derry

1. Ben O’Connor (Desertmartin)

3. Eoin Scullion (Lavey), 5. James Murray (Magherafelt), 2. Fionn McEldowney (Slaughtneil),

6. Odhran Crozier (Magherafelt), 4. Danny McDermott (Glen) 7. Shea Birt (Greenlough)

8. Dara McPeake (Ballinascreen), 9. Ruairi Forbes (Ballinderry)

10. Johnny McGuckian (Glen), 15. Odhran Murphy (Dungiven) 12. Cahir Spiers (Magherafelt)

13. Eoin Higgins (Dungiven), 14. Ciaran Chambers (Bellaghy), 11. Conall Higgins (Magherafelt)

Subs

21. Conor Downey (Lavey) for C Higgins (39)

18. Antain Donnelly (Ballinascreen) for E Scullion (41)

20. Dara McGurk (Lavey) for S Birt (51)

25. Conor Coyle (Slaughtneil) for O Murphy (53)