Emmett Bradley gets a recall for Derry while Galway stick to their guns for Croke Park clash

EMMETT BRADLEY has been drafted back into Derry’s starting line-up by manager Rory Gallagher as they attempt to edge past an unchanged Galway side into the All Ireland SFC final.

While Tribesmen boss Pádraic Joyce has not tinkered with the XV who went all the way against Armagh in that epic penalty shootout victory last time out, Gallagher has shuffled his pack somewhat ahead of Saturday’s clash at Croke Park.

Bradley will be in the heart of the action alongside Conor Glass, having previously been utilised as a impact player off the bench.

Niall Toner looks set to lose out to Bradley, and it appears that Galway captain Seán Kelly will get his reprieve after the red card he was shown during that mass brawl of players at full-time of the quarter final was rescinded.

Among the changes to Galway’s bench, Johnny McGrath comes in for the suspended Cathal Sweeney and Tomo Culhane is replaced by Dylan Canney.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales).

3. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 7. Kieran Molloy (Corofin), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 2. Liam Silke (Corofin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

10. Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Subs

16. James Keane (CLG Barna)

17. James Foley (Mountbellew-Moylough)

18. Billy Mannion (Mountbellew-Moylough)

19. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane)

20. Niall Daly (Kilconly)

22. Owen Gallagher (Moycullen)

23. Finnian Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)

24. Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew-Moylough)

25. Dessie Conneely (Moycullen)

26. Dylan Canney (Corofin)

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 3. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 6. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Emmett Bradley (Glen)

10. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 11. Shea Downey (Lavey), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen)

13. Benny Heron (Ballinascreen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)

Subs

16. Conlann Bradley (Glen)

17. Paul McNeill (Slaughtneil)

18. Padraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil)

19. Ben McCarron (Steelstown)

20. Anton Tohill (Swatragh)

21. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin)

22. Niall Toner (Lavey)

23. Declan Cassidy (Bellaghy)

24. Mark Doherty (Newbridge)

25. Matthew Downey (Lavey)

26. Oisin McWilliams (Swatragh)