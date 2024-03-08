Stalemate in Galway as Tribesmen and Drogheda share the spoils

Galway United 0

Drogheda United 0

A SPIRITED GAME at Eamonn Deacy Park ended in stalemate as Galway United couldn’t convert their pressure into a goal.

The home team were in the ascendancy in the early exchanges. Returning striker Stephen Walsh provided a focal point in attack and United pushed up the pitch in purpose.

Ed McCarthy went close after a crafty free-kick routine in the fifth minute. Walsh had the pick of the chances in the opening half-hour. In a goalmouth scramble, his shot was blocked by a mass of Drogheda bodies. Gary Deegan then cleared his headed shot off the line as the home pressure mounted.

Drogheda had occasional joy at the other end. Brendan Clarke had to sweep up on a couple of occasions as the pace of Frantz Pierrot and Darragh Markey caused concern.

All the while, Karl O’ Sullivan and Evan Weir were having lively battle on the right. The Galway forward failed to capitalise on a few chances he carved from the wing. His side would have felt aggrieved to take the break at 0-0 after threatening from another couple of corners.

Drogheda were the aggrieved after the break when they had a huge penalty claim turned down. Markey’s shot from the edge of the box seemed to connect with the arm of McCormack. David Dunne deemed it insufficient and waved play on.

There were half-chances from another flurry of set-pieces at the Clubhouse End as the home team attacked with the aid of the wind.

Otherwise, Drogheda were comfortable and held the ball well in patches. Patrick Hickey made an impact off the bench, winning a raft of headers.

There were few clearcut openings and Zishim Bawa’s snapshot from the edge of the box in the last 10 was as close as any. Clarke made a sharp save down to his right.

Hickey had a header late on but he couldn’t divert it on target and Drogheda escaped with a hard-earned point.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Conor O’ Keeffe, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Regan Donelon; Karl O’ Sullivan (Leo Gaxha 67), Vince Borden (Patrick Hickey 58), Conor McCormack, David Hurley (Aodh Dervin 82), Ed McCarthy (Al-Amin Kazeem 67); Stephen Walsh (Francely Lomboto 82)

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Jack Keaney, Hayden Cann, Evan Weir; Zishim Bawa, Darragh Markey, Gary Deegan, Oisín Gallagher, Warren Davis; Frantz Pierrot (Ryan Brennan 80)

Referee: David Dunne.