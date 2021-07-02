Galway and Dublin unveil teams for Leinster hurling semi-final

JOE CANNING RETURNS to the Galway starting side for tomorrow’s Leinster hurling semi-final against Dublin.

Canning has been named at midfield with Cathal Mannion switching to centre-froward. There are two changes in the announced side from Galway’s last league game against Cork, with Shane Cooney also drafted in at corner-back. Evan Niland and TJ Brennan drop to the bench.

Dublin have named an unchanged side from last week’s opening round success over Antrim in Navan.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 4. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala).

5. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 7. Seán Moran (Cuala).

8. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s).

10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judes), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields).

13. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunketts ER), 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s).

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommie Larkins)

2. Shane Cooney (St Thomas), 3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields).

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree) 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas).

8. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore), 9. Joe Canning (Portumna).

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 12. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh).

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas), 15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly).

Subs

16. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

17. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)

18. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

19. Aidan Harte (Gort)

20. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)

21. David Burke (St Thomas)

22. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

23. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

24. Jason Flynn (Tommie Larkins)

25. Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle)

26. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)

