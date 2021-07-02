Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 2 July 2021
Advertisement

Galway and Dublin unveil teams for Leinster hurling semi-final

Croke Park hosts tomorrow’s Leinster hurling semi-finals.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 2 Jul 2021, 8:22 PM
22 minutes ago 667 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5484004
Croke Park hosts tomorrow's Leinster hurling semi-finals.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Croke Park hosts tomorrow's Leinster hurling semi-finals.
Croke Park hosts tomorrow's Leinster hurling semi-finals.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

JOE CANNING RETURNS to the Galway starting side for tomorrow’s Leinster hurling semi-final against Dublin. 

Canning has been named at midfield with Cathal Mannion switching to centre-froward. There are two changes in the announced side from Galway’s last league game against Cork, with Shane Cooney also drafted in at corner-back. Evan Niland and TJ Brennan drop to the bench.

Dublin have named an unchanged side from last week’s opening round success over Antrim in Navan.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 4. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala).

5. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 7. Seán Moran (Cuala).

8. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s).

10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judes), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields).

13. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunketts ER), 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s).

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommie Larkins)

2. Shane Cooney (St Thomas), 3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields).

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree) 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas).

8. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore), 9. Joe Canning (Portumna).

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 12. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh).

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas), 15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly).

Subs

16. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

17. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)

18. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

19. Aidan Harte (Gort)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

20. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)

21. David Burke (St Thomas)

22. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

23. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

24. Jason Flynn (Tommie Larkins)

25. Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle)

26. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie