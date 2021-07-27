Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Advertisement

Galway beat Dublin to land Leinster title 5 weeks after losing to them in 2020 decider

Galway had seven survivors from the side that lost in Tullamore last month.

By John Fallon Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 9:30 PM
35 minutes ago 5,599 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5507667
The Galway team celebrate.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
The Galway team celebrate.
The Galway team celebrate.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Updated 28 minutes ago

Galway 2-15

Dublin 0-15

John Fallon reports from MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise

GALWAY CAPTURED THE Leinster U20 hurling title thanks to goals in either half to gain revenge for losing the 2020 final to the same opposition just five weeks ago.

Galway had seven survivors from that side which lost in Tullamore last month, Dublin had four, and they never looked back after hitting their second goal just after the restart.

The sides went in level at the break thanks to a superb point from the right wing by Dara Purcell for Dublin when he landed his second of the match to leave it 1-7 to 0-10 at the interval.

The only goal of the half fell to Galway after eight minutes when Oisin Flannery pounced to flick the ball to the net after goalkeeper Ben Hynes failed to hold an effort from distance from Christy Brennan.

That pushed Galway 1-2 to 0-4 in front after Dublin, backed by the slight breeze, had started well with Ciaran Foley hitting a couple of points and Purcell and Kevin Lahiff also finding the range.

Sean McDonagh and a second free from Donal O’Shea extended Galway’s lead to 1-4 to 0-4 at the end of the opening quarter.

paddy-doyle-and-padhraic-linehan-tackle-john-cooney Dublin's Paddy Doyle and Padhraic Linehan tackle John Cooney of Galway. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

But three frees in a row from Foley tied the sides for the second time in the match before Patrick Dunleavy edged them in front with a fine shot from the right after 24 minutes.

Flannery followed up his goal with a point to level and two more from O’Shea, one of them from play, saw Galway lead by two but Dublin finished the half well and both Lahiff and Purcell got their second points of the contest to tie the game at the break.

Donal Leavy edged Dublin in front just after the restart but then John Cooney, son of former All Star Joe, soloed through for Galway to dispatch a superb shot to the top left corner of the net.

Galway never relinquished the lead after that even though they didn’t make the game save until the closing moments, with ten second-half wides and a string of good saves from Dublin goalkeeper Hynes ensuring it went down to the wire but a couple of late points from Sean McDonagh and seventh of the evening from O’Shea securing a second ever Leinster title in the U-20/21 grade for the Tribesmen.

Scorers for Galway: Donal O’Shea 0-7 (0-4f), Oisin Flannery 1-2, Sean McDonagh 0-3 (0-1 sideline), John Cooney 1-0, Jason O’Donoghue 0-1, Niall Collins 0-1, Sean Neary 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Foley 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Dara Purcell 0-2, Kevin Lahiff 0-2, Patrick Dunleavy 0-2, Donal Leavy 0-1.

Galway

1 Paddy Rabbitte (Athenry)

2 Eoin Lawless (Athenry)
3 Eoghan Geraghty (Oranmore-Maree)
4 Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge)

5 Shane Quirke (Athenry)
6 Sean Neary (Castlegar)
7 Evan Duggan (St Thomas’s)

8 Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron)
9 Jason O’Donoghue (Gort)

10 Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown)
11 Sean McDonagh (Mountbellew-Moylough)
12 John Cooney (Sarsfields)

13 Niall Collins (Cappataggle)
14 Donal O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
15 Oisin Flannery (St Thomas’s)

Subs:

23 Alex Connaire (Sarsfields) for O’Donoghue (45)
22 Greg Thomas (Castlegar) for Kilcommins (46)
19 Conor Flaherty (Carnmore) for Duggan (51)
18 Liam Collins (Cappataggle) for N Collins (56)
24 Colm Cunningham (Moycullen) for McGlynn (59)

Dublin

1 Ben Hynes (Kilmacud Crokes)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

2 Davy Crowe (Kilmacud Crokes)
3 Brian Sheehy (Kilmacud Crokes)
4 Iain Ó Heither (Ballinteer St. John’s)

5 Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg)
6 Cian Ó Cathasaigh (Kilmacud Crokes)
7 Patrick Dunleavy (Ballyboden/St. Endas)

8 Darragh Power (Fingallians)
9 Donal Leavy (Naomh Olaf)

10 Darach McBride (St. Vincent’s)
11 Kevin Lahiff (St. Jude’s)
12 Pádhraic Linehan (Kilmacud Crokes)

13 Ciaran Foley (Naomh Olaf)
14 Seamus Fenton (Ballinteer St. John’s)
15 Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs:

20 Cian Boyle (Castleknock) for McBride (41)
21 Liam Dunne (Raheny) for Lahiff (50)
24 Joe Flanagan (Clara) for Linehan (55)

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us! 

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie