Dublin close in on league final spot after comfortable win over Galway

Dublin 0-22

Galway 0-14

Mike Finnerty reports from Pearse Stadium

THE OUTCOME WAS never in doubt from an early stage as Dublin cruised to a comfortable victory over a depleted Galway outfit at a wintry Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

The All-Ireland champions racked up a fourth win of the campaign to stay on course for a place in the Division 1 final while the Tribesmen remain in the relegation zone after a third defeat in six matches.

Con O’Callaghan led the line brilliantly for the Dubs, shooting nine points (three from play) and tormenting Galway’s overworked defence.

The homeside were always chasing the game and, once again, looked short of ideas up front in the absence of injured attackers Shane Walsh, Damien Comer and Matthew Tierney, as well as inspirational captain, Seán Kelly.

Dublin played most of the football in the opening half and led by 0-10 to 0-6 at half-time.

The teams traded scores early on before Dessie Farrell’s side took control and four points in quick succession — three from the aforementioned O’Callaghan — saw them open up some daylight after a quarter of an hour.

Galway kept the scoreboard ticking over through defender Johnny McGrath and the promising Cillian Ó Curraoin, who finished with eight points, three from play.

But Dublin were able to create and take chances easier as Killian McGinnis (2), Seán Bugler and Brian Fenton showed in the second quarter. Galway were hanging on to the visitor’s coat-tails after the restart, but Dublin slowly began to pull away as Ross McGarry, goalkeeper Evan Comerford (free), Ciarán Kilkenny, Tom Lahiff, substitute Colm Basquel and Con O’Callaghan all clipped points to leave it 0-18 to 0-10 after 60 minutes.

The remaining quarter of an hour was little more than a training spin for the Metropolitans while Galway, to their credit, kept plugging away and added four further points to their tally.

Impact subs Liam Ó Conghaile and Jack McCabe shot two of those scores with top scorer, Cillian Ó Curraoin, also chipping in with a couple of frees.

Advertisement

But Dublin put the gloss on their success with three unanswered points from Con O’Callaghan (2 frees) and Seán Bugler to round off an impressive afternoon’s work.

Scorers for Dublin: Con O’Callaghan 0-9 (0-5f, 0-1m), Seán Bugler 0-3, Tom Lahiff 0-2, Killian McGinnis 0-2, Brian Fenton 0-1, Ross McGarry 0-1, Evan Comerford 0-1 (0-1f), Ciarán Kilkenny 0-1, Colm Basquel 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Cillian Ó Curraoin 0-8 (0-5f), Johnny McGrath 0-1, Rory Cunningham 0-1, Liam Ó Conghaile 0-1, Jack McCabe 0-1, Cathal Sweeney 0-1, John Maher 0-1.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 4. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough), 7. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

21. Eoghan Kelly (Moycullen), 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

10. Johnny Heaney (Killanin), 11. Cein Darcy (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór), 12. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

26. Cillian Ó Curraoin (Micheál Breathnach), 14. Niall Daly (Kilconly), 15. Rory Cunningham (St Brendan’s)

Subs:

19. Paul Conroy (St James) for Niall Daly (HT)

23. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spideál) for Cein Darcy (57)

25. Jack McCabe (Corofin) for Rory Cunningham (57)

24. Patrick Egan (Corofin) for Johnny Heaney (61)

Dublin

16. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Seán McMahon (Raheny), 20. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s), 21. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

5. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Brian Howard (Raheny)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 22. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 11. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh), 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

26. Killian O’Gara (Templeogue Synge Street), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

Subs:

18. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Killian O’Gara (48)

19. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf) for Killian McGinnis (51)

24. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) for Ross McGarry (54)

23. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) for Niall Scully (54)

3. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes) for Seán MacMahon (68)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!