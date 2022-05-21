Shefflin's Galway into Leinster final as Dublin crash out after Salthill showdown

Galway 0-27

Dublin 0-21

HENRY SHEFFLIN’S GALWAY advanced to the Leinster final when they always had an edge over Dublin at Pearse Stadium.

And with Kilkenny losing to Wexford, Mattie Kenny’s Dublin are out of the championship on an inferior scoring difference and it leaves Shefflin now preparing for another showdown with his former manager Brian Cody.

Dublin had the wind in the opening half but went in trailing by 0-12 to 0-11 with sides guilty of missing chances on a blustering evening in Salthill.

Their failure to build a lead with the elements left them chasing the game, but Galway pulled away and even a missed penalty when Conor Cooney’s effort was saved by Sean Brennan didn’t derail the Tribesmen, with Conor Whelan hitting 0-5 in the second-half to see them home.

The sides were level eight times in that opening half, but it was stop-start throughout with little fluency with referee Johnny Murphy constantly blowing for frees.

Conor Cooney, who became Galway’s second top scorer in the championship behind Joe Canning when he landed the second of his 13 points, got his radar on target and kept the scoreboard clicking.

Once more Dublin depending a lot on Donal Burke for scores and while he landed five from play in addition to nine frees, they rarely looked like getting a goal which would ignite their campaign.

A free from Burke four minutes from the break leveled the sides before Cooney struck three in a row for the Tribesmen but just when it looked like they would pull away, Dublin finished the half strongly with a couple of points from Burke to leave the minimum between them at the break.

Galway took over after the restart with Conor Cooney, Whelan, Cathal Mannion and Joseph Cooney hitting good points and while Eamon Dillon and Chris Crummy responded for Dublin, Galway pushed on even after Cooney’s penalty was blocked after Whelan was fouled by Eoghan O’Donnell.

Fintan Burke continued his superb point-scoring from sidelines and while Burke did most to keep Dublin in the hunt, Galway were able to pick off sufficient scores to ease their way to victory and set up another date with Kilkenny, although late injuries to David Burke and Padraic Mannion will be a cause for concern.

Scorers for Galway: Conor Cooney 0-13 (0-12f), Conor Whelan 0-5, Cathal Mannion 0-3, Joseph Cooney 0-2, Fintan Burke 0-2 (0-1sl), Cianan Fahy 0-1, Brian Concannon 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Dónal Burke 0-14 (0-9f), Rian McBride 0-2, Chris Crummey 0-1, Paul Crummey 0-1, Danny Sutcliffe 0-1, Conor Burke 0-1, Eamonn Dillon 0-1.

Galway

1 Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

5 Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 3 Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 2 Jack Grealish (Gort)

7 Fintan Burke (St Thomas’), 6 Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore Maree), 4 Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

10 David Burke (St Thomas’), 9 Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

12 Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 11 Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 8 Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields),

15 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 14 Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 13 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh),

Subs

26 Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins) for Fahy (57)

21 Johnny Coen (Loughrea) for Monaghan (60)

20 Ronan Glennon (Mullagh) for David Burke (62)

18 Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea) for P Mannion (67)

22 Evan Niland (Clarinbridge) for Concannon (69).

Dublin

1 Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2 John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 3 Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 4 Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

7 Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille), 6 Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 18 Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

5 James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 9 Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

10 Dónal Burke (Na Fianna), 11 Rian McBride (St Vincent’s), 8 Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

13 Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 15 Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra), 12 Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)

Subs

14 Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes) for Madden (10, blood)

Madden for Hayes (10)

Hayes for Madden (15)

Madden for Dunphy (40)

23 Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields) for Sutcliffe (56)

26 Colin Currie (Na Fianna) for Whitely (56)

17 Donnacha Ryan (St Brigid’s) for Gray (61).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).