BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 December 2020
Advertisement

GAA waiting on Government guidance before U20 and minor fixture plans are unveiled

Galway and Dublin are waiting to play in the All-Ireland U20 football final.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 1 Dec 2020, 5:48 PM
30 minutes ago 643 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5285295
Galway players are waiting to see when their All-Ireland U20 final will be played.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Galway players are waiting to see when their All-Ireland U20 final will be played.
Galway players are waiting to see when their All-Ireland U20 final will be played.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE GAA ARE waiting on guidance for the Government as to whether minor and U20 competitions fall under the definition of ‘approved inter-county games’ before unveiling their plans for the resumption of those inter-county championships.

It was announced on 21 October that the GAA were pausing the minor and U20 action indefinitely as the country entered six weeks of Level 5 restricitions.

The move to Level 3 took place today and under the ‘Matches and Events’ category, it is listed that ‘approved inter-county Gaelic games’ are allowed to be held. It is still unclear whether that will pave the way for the minor and U20 championships to get the green light.

The senior inter-county matches have been the only ones permitted to take place in recent weeks with hurling and camogie having reached the All-Ireland final stage and the finalists in Gaelic football and ladies football will be confirmed after this weekend.

The U20 football action has reached the All-Ireland final with speculation that the meeting of Dublin and Galway could be a potential curtain-raiser for the senior equivalent on 19 December in Croke Park. That game was originally fixed for 24 October in Portlaoise.

In the U20 hurling competition, Munster have arrived at the semi-final stage – Waterford v Tipperary and Limerick v Cork – with the quarter-finals having been played off back in October. In Leinster there are two quarter-finals – Dublin v Offaly and Galway v Laois – that are still to take place with Wexford and Kilkenny awaiting the respective winners. There are no All-Ireland semi-finals this year with the Munster and Leinster champions to meet each other in the final. The provincial games could resume here on 12 December.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

At minor level there were opening round provincial games played in football and hurling on the weekend of 17-18 October before the action was then shut down.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie