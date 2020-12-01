GAA waiting on Government guidance before U20 and minor fixture plans are unveiled

Galway players are waiting to see when their All-Ireland U20 final will be played.

THE GAA ARE waiting on guidance for the Government as to whether minor and U20 competitions fall under the definition of ‘approved inter-county games’ before unveiling their plans for the resumption of those inter-county championships.

It was announced on 21 October that the GAA were pausing the minor and U20 action indefinitely as the country entered six weeks of Level 5 restricitions.

The move to Level 3 took place today and under the ‘Matches and Events’ category, it is listed that ‘approved inter-county Gaelic games’ are allowed to be held. It is still unclear whether that will pave the way for the minor and U20 championships to get the green light.

The senior inter-county matches have been the only ones permitted to take place in recent weeks with hurling and camogie having reached the All-Ireland final stage and the finalists in Gaelic football and ladies football will be confirmed after this weekend.

The U20 football action has reached the All-Ireland final with speculation that the meeting of Dublin and Galway could be a potential curtain-raiser for the senior equivalent on 19 December in Croke Park. That game was originally fixed for 24 October in Portlaoise.

In the U20 hurling competition, Munster have arrived at the semi-final stage – Waterford v Tipperary and Limerick v Cork – with the quarter-finals having been played off back in October. In Leinster there are two quarter-finals – Dublin v Offaly and Galway v Laois – that are still to take place with Wexford and Kilkenny awaiting the respective winners. There are no All-Ireland semi-finals this year with the Munster and Leinster champions to meet each other in the final. The provincial games could resume here on 12 December.

At minor level there were opening round provincial games played in football and hurling on the weekend of 17-18 October before the action was then shut down.

