Galway United hammer Dundalk to reach first cup semi-final in 15 years

Galway United 4

Dundalk 0

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

A FULL HOUSE of Galway United supporters experienced a collective fever dream as their side demolished Dundalk in the FAI Cup quarter-final tonight.

A stunning first-half display saw them pillage four goals. Remarkably, it could have been more had they not come out the wrong side of a number of marginal refereeing decisions.

The onslaught was encapsulated by Stephen O’ Donnell’s decision to make a triple substitution in the 34th minute. It didn’t have the desired effect as his side would soon go 4-0 down.

United got a dream start when David Hurley planted a free-kick on the head of Stephen Walsh. The United talisman stooped, dived, and headed to the far corner.

Hometown heroes Daryl Horgan and Patrick Hoban had threatened for Dundalk on rare forays forward either side of the goal. They couldn’t convert and their colleagues at the other end couldn’t stop them.

Having survived a number of scares in the intervening minutes, United plundered their second inside 20 minutes. Another delicious delivery from Hurley was guided home by Ed McCarthy. The celebrations had barely subsided before it was 3-0. Another set-piece, more chaos. Dundalk could only half-clear to Maurice Nugent who, having had one chalked off earlier, slotted home to spark delirium.

Amazingly, the sides would break at 4-0. Aodh Dervin, whose industry on the right exemplified everything good about his side’s performance was fouled in the box. Hurley tucked away the penalty for an insurance goal.

Inevitably, Dundalk improved in the second-half. Their passing was slicker but they struggled to break down a determined United low block. The home team were more dangerous on the break.

Killian Brouder and Francely Lomboto were both unlucky not to add to the rout. However, it was immaterial to an unforgettable night in Terryland. United are through to their first FAI Cup Semi-Final in 15 years and can win the First Division in Kerry next Friday.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Stephen Walsh celebrates scoring his side's first goal. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Conor McCormack, Maurice Nugent, Killian Brouder, Rob Slevin; Aodh Dervin (Oisín O Reilly 89), Vincent Borden, David Hurley Ed McCarthy (Conor O’ Keeffe 89); Stephen Walsh, Wassim Auoachria (Francely Lomboto 69).

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Darren Brownlie (Cameron Elliot 56), Darragh Leahy (Greg Sloggett 34), Hayden Muller; Johannes Yi-Kooko (Robbie Benson 34), Connor Malley 5 (Robert McCourt 34), Daryl Horgan; Daniel Kelly, Patrick Hoban, Samuel Durrant (Ryan O’ Kane 69)

Referee: David Dunne