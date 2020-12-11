Galway easily overcome Laois to reach Leinster hurling semis

GALWAY EARNED a convincing 4-21 to 0-7 win over Laois in this evening’s Leinster U20 hurling quarter-final at O’Moore Park.
The result means they will now meet Kilkenny in next weekend’s semi-final.
The game appeared all but over by half-time, as the Tribesmen stormed into a 1-11 to 0-4 lead.
It proved similarly comfortable for Galway after the break, as they wrapped up an easy win.
Donal O’Shea (2), Ian McGlynn and substitute Mark Kennedy got the goals for their side.
